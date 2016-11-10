New US Continental team CCB Velotooler announces 2017 roster

Image 1 of 4 Cooper Willsey (United States Of America) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 A CCB rider hammers out of the saddle. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 4 A CCB Racing team rider leads the pack to try to chase down a member of Team Cykelcity who's taken off. (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 4 of 4 A CCB rider runs the steps on his last lap. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

A second new US Continental team has announced its 2017 roster following Tuesday's news that Michael Creed would take the helm of the new Aevolo team next year.

CCB Velotooler is an offshoot of the long-standing CCB International Cycling Club from New England. The team is focused on a unique business model – operating as part of the non-profit CCB Cycling Education Foundation – that relies on "widely diversified sources of income" to increase financial stability.

U23 riders on the team, which has a development mission, must also be pursuing a post-secondary education, which the team defines as "college, university, trade school, professional certification, etc."

"The team will structure its race schedule around the academic commitments of the riders, with the majority of the 'target races' taking place between May 1 and August 31," CCB Velotooler said in a statement announcing the 2017 roster.

In its first year at the UCI Continental, CCB Velotooler will feature eight U23 riders and two U25 riders. Several experienced elite riders will also join the Continental roster to act in the role of "road captain." Three additional U23 riders will be part of the program as trainees at the club development level.

The team's inaugural race schedule will focus primarily on one-day racing and a handful of stage races, zeroing in on the US professional domestic schedule and regional racing in New England, where many of the riders developed.

CCB Velotooler 2017 roster:

Ansel Dickey*

Cameron Beard*

Spencer Petrov*

Cooper Willsey*

Noah Granigan*

Jonah Mead-VanCort*

Patrick Collins*

Nate Morse*

Cory Small**

John Harris**

Jake Sitler

Antti Sizko





*U23 riders

**U25 riders