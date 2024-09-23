Another under-23 world champion from the WorldTour raises question if category should be limited to amateurs

21-year-old Iván Romero (Movistar) beats Continental rider Söderqvist in Zurich

ZURICH SWITZERLAND SEPTEMBER 23 Gold medalist Ivan Romeo of Team Spain Silver medalist Jakob Soderqvist of Team Sweden L and Bronze medalist Jan Christen of Team Switzerland R pose on the podium during the 97th UCI Cycling World Championships Zurich 2024 Mens U23 Individual Time Trial a 299km one day race from Zurich to Zurich on September 23 2024 in Zurich Switzerland Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Ivan Romeo (Spain) Jakob Soderqvist (Sweden) and Jan Christen (Switzerland) on the men's under-23 time trial podium (Image credit: Getty Images)
Another rainbow jersey is to be displayed rather than worn. For the fourth year in succession, the men's under-23 time trial at the World Championships was won by a fully-fledged professional rider, as Movistar's Iván Romeo powered to victory on the shores of Lake Zurich. Maybe it's little wonder that the UCI is on the cusp of changing the category's eligibility rules.

Romeo was preceded as champion by Søren Wærenskjold, Johan Price-Pejtersen and Lorenzo Milesi, who were already racing at professional level at the time of their under-23 world titles. The Spaniard was joined on the podium in Zurich by Continental rider Jakob Söderqvist (Sweden, and bronze medallist Jan Christen (Switzerland), one of three UAE Team Emirates riders in the field together with Isaac del Toro (Mexico) and Antonio Morgado (Portugal).

