New Specialized Tarmac SL7 to arrive today

"We're fed up of people leaking our bikes before the launch, so we're doing it ourselves."

That was the line from Specialized ahead of last week's preview, in which the American brand provided a sneak peek at the all-new Tarmac SL 7 via its Ride app, with an augmented reality view that places a 3D render of the new bike in your own living room.

With the sneak peek, the brand also confirmed that on the 28th of July, at 09:00am PST (17:00 BST), the all-new Tarmac SL7 would launch to the world. That day has finally arrived.

Advertisement space around the Cyclingnews home page has transformed into a countdown, and Specialized's YouTube channel sees a premiere video primed to go live as soon as the countdown hits zero.

The video is entitled 'Tarmac SL7: One Bike To Rule Them All', and at the time of writing, already has over 300 likes and 50 comments from people speculating the updates to the new model.

Cyclingnews understands that the video is set to last 30 minutes, throughout which, Specialized will detail the history of the Tarmac, the evolution of Specialized's fleet of race bikes, and the market positioning for the new bike, before unveiling the bike to the masses.

With a tag line of 'one bike to rule them all', it seems as though the Tarmac is set to not only replace the outgoing Tarmac SL6, but also the brand's best aero bike, the Venge. Though at this stage, we're just speculating.

Check back at 09:00PST / 17:00BST / 18:00CET and watch the launch premiere with us.