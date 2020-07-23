Cervelo Caledonia - First look gallery

Image 1 of 13 Cervelo’s New Caledonia bridges the gap between a road bike and a gravel bike (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 2 of 13 The Caledonia takes design cues from Cervelo’s R series of bikes (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 3 of 13 Dropped seat stays are currently all the rage, and the Caledonia enjoys the stiffness benefits of the design (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 4 of 13 Cable integration keeps the front end clear of cable clutter (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 5 of 13 The clean, smooth lines of the new Caledonia (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 6 of 13 A cable-free cockpit makes fitting accessories such as a bar bag full of snacks simple (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 7 of 13 30c-width Vittoria Rubino Pro tubeless-ready tyres keep you rolling on slightly rougher roads (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 8 of 13 Shimano Ultegra disc brakes provide dependable stopping power (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 9 of 13 A chainstay protector saves the paint work from any chain-slap. (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 10 of 13 The new Caledonia is certainly an elegant-looking machine (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 11 of 13 The Caledonia-5 frame is a step up from the standard Caledonia, with a lighter frame and fork (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 12 of 13 There’s still plenty of tyre clearance, both at the front... (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 13 of 13 ... and the back, pictured here with 30c tyres (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Cervelo has released the Caledonia – a new bike that it describe as a modern road bike combining durability, lightweight and aerodynamics.

Inspired by the team-only R3 Mud – a bike ridden by Johan Van Summeren at Paris-Roubaix – the Caledonia is designed as a blend of Cervelo's R5 road bikes and the Aspero gravel bike. The Caledonia fills the gap catering to the all-road and endurance market. Cervelo's goal was to produce a fast road bike that was still versatile and comfortable enough to cover large mileage, rough road surfaces and even a little gravel.

With that in mind, Cervelo has created a bike that has new geometry and handling, clearance for up to 700x34c tyres, aero cable management and integrated accessory mounts, including full proprietary mudguard compatibility.

Cervelo has manipulated the geometry for the Caledonia, increasing the wheelbase and slackening the head angle to increase stability over the R series bikes on rough surfaces. As this is to be used as Team Sunweb's Roubaix bike, Cervelo didn't want to lose cornering sharpness and have increased the rear centre, lowered the bottom bracket and increased the trail. Cervelo says they have slowed the handling down a little compared to their road bikes, specifically for the demands of Roubaix, reasoning that a comfortable and confident rider will be able to race faster.

Sticking to what they know, Cervelo has used tube shapes from their current library to construct the Caledonia. Having previous experience working with the attributes of the tubes, Cervelo has been able to add the desired compliance and stiffness based on the characteristics of a tube's shape.

To create a bike that can be raced on poorly maintained surfaces and pavé, it has to be durable enough to deal with vibrations, torsional stresses and impacts. Different carbon fibres have different properties, so Cervelo has used strong lower-modulus carbon in key areas to protect the stiffer, lighter but more brittle hi-mod fibres. Cervelo has modelled the Caledonia to match the stiffness of the Aspero gravel bike.

Frame weights for the Caledonia-5 are claimed to be a 936g frame and 370g fork. The lower-spec Caledonia, which doesn't feature the integrated cabling or seat clamp, comes in at 1,031g for the frame and 432g for the fork. Cervelo rate both frames as having the same qualities in stiffness.

Mechanical, electrical and hydraulic cables have all been hidden away, routed internally through an updated version of the S3's interaction, using a D-shaped steerer and split spacers, which have reduced complexity and save 200g. This certainly makes for an extremely clean front end, although there's a limitation when it comes to stem compatibility.

Cervelo is only offering the Caledonia in a single fit profile. However, stack can be adjusted using different headset bearing caps and spacers to offer a range between an aggressive position, mimicking a slammed R3, to a taller stack than the tallest C3.

Mounts are integrated allowing mudguards, lights and computers to be attached without affecting the aerodynamics or structure of your bike.

The pre-release Caledonia-5 Ultegra Di2 model we were lucky enough to get a look at was specced with a Shimano Ultegra Di2 11-speed drivetrain, running a 52/36 crankset and an 11-34 cassette. The wheels came from Santa Cruz, using DT Swiss DT370 hubs, built into carbon Reserve 35mm rims, with a 21mm inner width, which are tubeless-ready. The tyres fitted were Vittoria Rubino Pro TLR G in a 30c width. The braking was handled by Shimano's Ultegra line, giving dependable power and modulation. Cervelo took care of the finishing kit, providing a carbon handlebar, alloy stem and carbon seatpost, which was topped with a Prologo Dimension TiRox saddle.

The full Caledonia range will be available from Cervelo dealer partners from today.

Cervelo Caledonia range:

Caledonia-5 Red eTap AXS

Wheels: Zipp 303 S, 24h (F), 24h (R), 23mm IW, Center-Lock, Tubeless Ready

Tyres: VIttoria Corsa Control TLR G2.0 28c

Crankset: SRAM Red AXS 48/35 with Power Meter

Bottom: Bracket Ceramic Speed Dub

Chain: SRAM RED 12 spd

Front Derailleur: SRAM RED eTap AXS 12 spd

Rear Derailleur: SRAM RED eTap AXS 12 spd

Cassette: SRAM Red AXS 12s XG1290 10-33

Shifters: SRAM RED eTap AXS HRD 12 spd

Handlebar: Cervélo AB09 Carbon

Stem: Cervélo ST31 Carbon

Brake Calipers: SRAM Red HRD

Saddle: Prologo Dimension NACK

Seatpost: Cervélo SP18 Carbon D-Post

Caledonia-5 Dura Ace Di2

Wheels ENVE SES 3.4 AR Disc, 24h (F), 24h (R), 25mm IW, Center-Lock, Tubeless Ready

Tyres: VIttoria Corsa Control TLR G2.0 28c

Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace 9100 52/36 w/ 4iiii Precision Dual Sided Power Meter

Bottom Bracket: Ceramic Speed 24

Chain: Shimano CN-HG901, 11 spd

Front Derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 9150, 11 spd

Rear Derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 9150, 11 spd

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace CS-R9100, 11 spd, 11-30

Shifters: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 9170, 11 spd

Handlebar: Cervélo AB09 Carbon

Stem: Cervélo ST31 Carbon

Brake Calipers: Shimano Dura-Ace 9170 Hydraulic Disc

Saddle: Prologo Dimension NACK

Seatpost: Cervélo SP18 Carbon D-Post

Caledonia-5 Force eTap AXS

Wheels: Reserve 35mm DT370 XDR, 20h (F), 24h (R), 21mm IW, Center-Lock, Tubeless Ready

Tyres: Vittoria Rubino Pro TLR G 30c

Crankset: SRAM Force AXS 48/35 with Power Meter

Bottom Bracket: SRAM Dub

Chain: SRAM Force, 12 spd

Front Derailleur: SRAM Force eTap AXS 12 spd

Rear Derailleur: SRAM Force eTap AXS 12 spd

Cassette: SRAM Force 12s XG1270, 10-36

Shifters: SRAM Force eTap AXS HRD 12 spd

Handlebar: Cervélo AB09 Carbon

Stem: Cervélo ST32 Alloy

Brake Calipers: SRAM Force HRD

Saddle: Prologo Dimension TiRox

Seatpost: Cervélo SP18 Carbon D-Post

Caledonia-5 Ultegra Di2

Wheels: Reserve 35mm DT370, 20h (F), 24h (R), 21mm IW, Center-Lock, Tubeless Ready

Tyres: Vittoria Rubino Pro TLR G 30c

Crankset: Shimano Ultegra 8000 52/36

Bottom Bracket: JY-BB 24

Chain: Shimano CN-HG701, 11 spd

Front Derailleur: Shimano Ultegra Di2 8050, 11 spd

Rear Derailleur: Shimano Ultegra Di2 8050, 11 spd

Cassette: Shimano HG800, 11 spd, 11-34

Shifters: Shimano Ultegra Di2 8070, 11 spd

Handlebar: Cervélo AB09 Carbon

Stem: Cervélo ST32 Alloy

Brake Calipers: Shimano Ultegra 8070 Hydraulic Disc

Saddle: Prologo Dimension TiRox

Seatpost: Cervélo SP18 Carbon D-Post

Caledonia-5 Ultegra

Wheels DT Swiss E1800 32 Spline, 24h (F), 24h (R), 20mm IW, Center-Lock, Tubeless Ready

Tyres: Vittoria Rubino Pro TLR G 30c

Crankset: Shimano Ultegra 8000 52/36

Bottom Bracket: JY-BB 24

Chain: Shimano CN-HG701, 11 spd

Front Derailleur: Shimano Ultegra 8000, 11 spd

Rear Derailleur: Shimano Ultegra 8000, 11 spd

Cassette: Shimano HG800, 11 spd, 11-34

Shifters: Shimano Ultegra 8020, 11 spd

Handlebar: Cervélo AB09 Carbon

Stem: Cervélo ST32 Alloy

Brake: Calipers Shimano Ultegra 8020 Hydraulic Disc

Saddle: Prologo Dimension STN

Seatpost: Cervélo SP18 Carbon D-Post

Caledonia Ultegra Di2

Wheels: DT Swiss E1850 23 Spline, 24h (F), 24h (R), 20mm IW, Center-Lock, Tubeless Ready

Tyres:Vittoria Zaffiro Pro V Folding G2.0 30c

Crankset: Shimano Ultegra 8000 52/36

Bottom Bracket: JY-BB 24

Chain: Shimano CN-HG701, 11 spd

Front Derailleur: Shimano Ultegra Di2 8050, 11 spd

Rear Derailleur: Shimano Ultegra Di2 8050, 11 spd

Cassette: Shimano HG800, 11 spd, 11-34

Shifters: Shimano Ultegra Di2 8070, 11 spd

Handlebar: Cervélo Alloy

Stem: Cervélo Alloy

Brake Calipers: Shimano Ultegra 8070 Hydraulic Disc

Saddle: Cervelo Road Saddle

Seatpost: Cervélo 27.2 Alloy

Caledonia Ultegra

Wheels: DT Swiss E1850 23 Spline, 24h (F), 24h (R), 20mm IW, Center-Lock, Tubeless Ready

Tyres: Vittoria Zaffiro Pro V Folding G2.0 30c

Crankset: Shimano Ultegra 8000 52/36

Bottom Bracket: JY-BB 24

Chain: Shimano CN-HG701, 11 spd

Front Derailleur: Shimano Ultegra 8000, 11 spd

Rear Derailleur: Shimano Ultegra 8000, 11 spd

Cassette: Shimano HG800, 11 spd, 11-34

Shifters: Shimano Ultegra 8020, 11 spd

Handlebar: Cervélo Alloy

Stem: Cervélo Alloy

Brake Calipers: Shimano Ultegra 8020 Hydraulic Disc

Saddle: Cervelo Road Saddle

Seatpost: Cervélo 27.2 Alloy

Caledonia 105