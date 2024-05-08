Leaked Shimano patent hints at 13-speed fully wireless groupset

Front derailleur indicates 2x is still the way to go

Shimano patent
(Image credit: Shimano)

In a Shimano patent uncovered by Better Shifting and detailed on its Instagram account, a new, fully wireless, 13sp groupset is hinted at that could well be the new Dura-Ace. 

While a patent doesn't in any way guarantee a product will go into production, it at least hints at the general direction. In wireless terms, Shimano currently lags behind Campagnolo and Sram in that its electronic groupsets still rely on a partially wired connection. Bringing true wireless to Dura-Ace would bring parity on that front, and a 13sp rear cassette would also bring it level with Campagnolo as far as the number of sprockets go. 

Will Jones
Will Jones
Tech Writer

Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr.

Rides: Custom Zetland Audax, Bowman Palace:R, Peugeot Grand Tourisme Tandem, Falcon Explorer Tracklocross, Fairlight Secan & Strael