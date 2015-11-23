Women’s cycling is now the strongest I’ve ever seen, says Canyon//SRAM boss

Image 1 of 7 The official logo of the Canyon//Sram team (Image credit: Canyon) Image 2 of 7 Ronny Lauke is the manager of the Canyon//SRAM team (Image credit: Canyon SRAM) Image 3 of 7 Tiffany Cromwell shows off her new Canyon bike after the Canyon//SRAM team launch in London (Image credit: Canyon SRAM) Image 4 of 7 Tiffany Cromwell and Hannah Barnes (Image credit: Canyon SRAM) Image 5 of 7 The Velocio-SRAM riders on top step of the podium (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 7 Velocio-SRAM director sportif Ronny Lauke with the winners trophy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 7 The team's new Canyon bikes were on show at the presentation (Image credit: Canyon)

Ronny Lauke, the manager of the new of Canyon//SRAM women’s team, believes that the sport has never been stronger and is looking forward to racing at WorldTour level in 2016.





Lauke points to a number of areas where improvements have been made and although there is still huge room for further investment and improvement in cycling as a whole – not just on the women’s side – he acknowledges that the sport’s governing body, the UCI, has played a significant part.





Lauke is well aware of any shortcomings in the team but he is keen to stress that they will focus their abilities.



