Women’s cycling is now the strongest I’ve ever seen, says Canyon//SRAM boss
Ronny Lauke praises the UCI for the development of women’s racing
Ronny Lauke, the manager of the new of Canyon//SRAM women’s team, believes that the sport has never been stronger and is looking forward to racing at WorldTour level in 2016.
Related Articles
Lauke points to a number of areas where improvements have been made and although there is still huge room for further investment and improvement in cycling as a whole – not just on the women’s side – he acknowledges that the sport’s governing body, the UCI, has played a significant part.
Lauke is well aware of any shortcomings in the team but he is keen to stress that they will focus their abilities.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy