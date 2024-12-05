New block pattern unveiled for Lidl-Trek 2025 jerseys

The striking red, blue and yellow colours of Lidl-Trek remain for 2025 as the team unveiled the new team "block pattern" kits for both their men's and women's squads on Thursday.

Clara Copponi, Shirin van Anrooij, Giulio Ciccone and Thibau Nys took part in a photo shoot for the team, representing the multiple disciplines of road, track and cyclocross. Images of the quartet showcase how the Santini jerseys and shorts continue with the bold hues of red, blue and yellow of the Lidl brand, and the red which remains the signature look for Trek.

"I love it" was the short assessment made on social media by Copponi, a European track champion in the Scratch race who will wear the new kit on the road in her second season with Lidl-Trek next year.

This year the red is much more prominent in the design, having moved from a horizontal band on the front of the jersey to a larger, diagonal swath across the right shoulder and sleeve area and provides the background for the Lidl branding in the centre. Only one sleeve is draped in yellow, which now gives the jersey a modern look.

Trek remains prominent with white letters standing out in the dark blue on the front of the jersey. The shorts remain a solid blue, with Trek in white on the bottom band of of both legs.

It is the third rendition of the kit since Lidl has been collaborating with bicycle brand Trek on the WorldTour stage, the co-title sponsor first launching the combined branding in July 2023 before the Tour de France and the Giro Donne.



The Lidl-Trek release follows that of Cofidis, who have opted for a more bold and colourful version in 2025 while a new Ineos Grenadiers design was also spotted in Spain.