New block pattern unveiled for Lidl-Trek 2025 jerseys

Placement of bold red more prominent in fresh design by Santini

Lidl-Trek riders (L to R) Giulio Ciccone, Shirin van Anrooij, Clara Copponi and Thibau Nys model new kits for 2025 (Image credit: Sean Hardy/Lidl-Trek)

The striking red, blue and yellow colours of Lidl-Trek remain for 2025 as the team unveiled the new team "block pattern" kits for both their men's and women's squads on Thursday. 

Clara Copponi, Shirin van Anrooij, Giulio Ciccone and Thibau Nys took part in a photo shoot for the team, representing the multiple disciplines of road, track and cyclocross. Images of the quartet showcase how the Santini jerseys and shorts continue with the bold hues of red, blue and yellow of the Lidl brand, and the red which remains the signature look for Trek.

