Neo-pro Bardet extends with Ag2r La Mondiale till 2014

Image 1 of 6 Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) on the attack. (Image credit: Tour de Turquie/Mario Stiehl) Image 2 of 6 Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Etienne Garnier) Image 3 of 6 Bardet (Ag2r) piles on the pressure with Howes struggling to hold onto the Frenchman's wheel at Amstel Gold (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 6 Romain Bardet (Ag2r La Mondiale) at the team presentation for GP La Marseillaise (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 6 Bardet (Ag2r) in the day-long Amstel Gold breakaway (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 6 Romain Bardet (Ag2r La Mondiale) and Alex Howes (Garmin - Barracuda) at Amstel Gold (Image credit: Sirotti)

Romain Bardet is already confirmed to ride for Ag2r La Mondiale next year after signing a standard two-year deal as a neo-professional however, his performances this season have been so impressive that his team confirmed an extension of his contract on Ag2rlamondiale.fr, keeping him on the French-based outfit until 2014.

"It is with great pleasure that we have extended our contract with Romain. He is a talented rider who has a promising future. Moreover, he is a product of our training centre and it is a logical follow-up to continue this adventure with him. He will be given some opportunities in the future to demonstrate his qualities and to express his talent at the highest level within our group. Romain is a guy who has everything that is needed to make his mark at the Ag2r La Mondiale team," said team manager Vincent Lavenu.

At just 21-years-old Romain Bardet is one of the many exciting young French riders to enter the professional ranks and immediately show their talents. It was at this year’s Amstel Gold that he really displayed his potential. Riding in his longest race at the time he entered the day’s breakaway and was the last rider to be caught after more than 200km off the front, just after the penultimate climb and inside the final 15km. He hung onto the group of favourites to finish a credible 25th.

"I’m very pleased with the confidence I receive from Vincent Lavenu and the Ag2r La Mondiale team. Then, I can get an ideal setting for further progress and I’m glad to pursue the adventure with this team. I can benefit from a long-term vision and I am in the best conditions to try to reach my highest level," Bardet said.

He has sinced finished 5th overall at Tour of Turkey and 12th at the demanding Tour of Poland. Most recently Bardet was his team’s best-placed finisher at GP de Montréal, coming in at 22nd and just four seconds behind the winner Lars Petter Nordhaug (Sky).