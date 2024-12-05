'No one asks a fisherman when he's going to retire' - Mark O'Brien signs up for Melbourne to Warrnambool defence

2024 winner of 269km event may be re-focussed on work and family but lure of racing with number 1 on back means there'll be no last minute entry in 2025

2024 Powercor Melbourne to Warrnambool men&#039;s elite winner Mark O&#039;Brien at the launch of the 2025 edition of the long-running Victorian event
2024 Powercor Melbourne to Warrnambool men's elite winner Mark O'Brien at the launch of the 2025 edition of the long-running Victorian event (Image credit: Andrew Craig / Powercor Melbourne to Warrnambool)

It was a last-minute decision for Mark O’Brien to line up for the Powercor Melbourne to Warrnambool in 2024 and after 13 years of trying to move up a step following his second place in 2010, it just happened to be the edition where the pieces of the puzzle all fell together at the 269km race that started more than a century ago. 

Even though 2024 was the year O’Brien had started to pull back a little from cycling, with the priority more focussed on work and family, that breakthrough victory has now made it even harder to skip the race which runs on February 8 and 9 and in 2025 will be part of the new ProVelo Super League.

