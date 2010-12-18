Copenhagen Worlds time trial course approved

The early breakaway under blue Danish skies (Image credit: CyclingPhoto.eu)

The 2011 world championship time trial can be held through the city of Copenhagen as planned. The city council approved the course on Friday.

Several politicians had tried to block the time trials, which are to take place on a course through the city centre, starting and ending at the city hall square. The politicians had claimed that the income from the races was not worth the traffic closure and effectively shutting down all traffic in the city for three days.

However, according to the website dr.dk, the city council rejected this argument and approved the course. The men's road race is also scheduled to start at city hall.

Worlds organiser Jesper Worre of the Danish Cycling Union said earlier that he hoped the course would be approved,and it not, it would be moved to another location outside of the city.

The 2011 world championships are scheduled to be held September 19 to 25 in the capital.