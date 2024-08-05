Narrowly missing Paris Olympics medals 'so close it's painful' for Blanka Vas

Hungarian exceeds expectations in first crack at Olympics road race

Blanka Vas (Hungary) and Marianne Vos (Netherlands) climb the crowd lined street of the Côte De La Butte Montmartre
Blanka Vas (Hungary) and Marianne Vos (Netherlands) climb the crowd lined street of the Côte De La Butte Montmartre (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

In the end game of the Paris Olympics women's road race, Blanka Vas (Hungary) looked to be set to secure at least a silver medal when she escaped with Marianne Vos (Netherlands) in the final 20 kilometres, but in the last 5km, Kristen Faulkner (USA) and Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) caught the duo.

After Faulkner escaped and rode to victory, Vas was left having to sprint for the medals against two of the biggest names in the sport – but finished fourth by millimetres in the photo finish behind Vos and Kopecky.

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.