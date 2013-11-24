Näf ends injury-plagued season

Image 1 of 3 Ralph Naf (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 3 Ralph Näf (BMC) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 3 Ralph Näf (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

For Ralph Näf, the 2013 season has been marred by injury, with the latest one happening this week when he tore one of his calf muscles while training according to acrossthecountry.net. The news marked the end of any further competition for the Swiss rider until the 2014 season. Although the mountain bike season had already concluded, he will have to sit out the remainder of the 'cross season.

The BMC rider broke his collarbone in March of 2013 in a crash while at a team training camp and then underwent surgery to repair it. In that same crash, he also injured his hand, but thinking it was only sprained, he did not find out about the fracture until his collarbone had almost healed. A subsequent surgery on his hand was required in April and further delayed his return to competition.

Not only did he have to sit out the Cape Epic, but also the World Cup races during the first part of the season. He was able to race in the latter part of the season and won the final round of the BMC Cup in Muttenz, Switzerland.

Näf is hoping to get back on his bike as soon as possible to begin base training for the 2014 season.