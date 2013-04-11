Injured Näf faces second surgery

Image 1 of 3 Ralph Naf (Switzerland) wins the first men's eliminator world title (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 3 Ralph Naef (Switzerland) gets a poor start in the Big Final (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 3 Ralph Naef (Switzerland) is congratulated by the Swiss team (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Eliminator world champion Ralph Näf (BMC) has to undergo a second surgery following a crash in early March at a team training camp.

Näf, 32, already underwent surgery for a broken collarbone and had to sit out the Cape Epic, but since the accident he has been complaining about pain in his wrist. Doctors originally diagnosed only a sprain in the Swiss mountain bike racer's wrist, but after the pain persisted for another two weeks, computer tomography was undertaken in St. Gallen. The result was devastating for Näf: one of his carpal bones is splintered, requiring additional surgery.

"First of all, I was very upset because I had just started to train again. But I cannot blame anybody. It's very difficult to diagnose this kind of injury correctly," said Näf. "Now I just have to be patient, knowing the team will support me."

Näf faces surgery on Friday, and it is not yet known when he will be able to return to racing.

"I do not know yet how long this compulsory break will last. But I'll do whatever it takes to come back as soon as possible," said Näf.