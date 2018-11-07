MPCC to meet with WADA chief Reedie - News shorts

Image 1 of 3 Christopher Froome heads to anti-doping control (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Andrey Zeits (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Malibu provided the perfect training course. (Image credit: Davey Wilson)

The Movement for a Credible Cycling (MPCC) has accepted an invitation from the World Anti-Doping Agency's President Sir Craig Reedie to meet and discuss the group's concerns over the governance of WADA.

The MPCC issued a press release last month calling for Reedie to resign, and criticising the agency for its handling of the Chris Froome salbutamol case, the use of tramadol in sports, Operación Puerto and whereabouts rules.

Reedie replied with a stinging letter, saying the MPCC had an 'over-simplified' view of the Froome case, and said its criticism of WADA's handling of Operación Puerto showed "an astonishing lack of knowledge and understanding".

After accepting the invitation to meet, the MPCC issued a press release stating that it had "succeeded in being considered by WADA as a legitimate interlocutor", and thanked its members.

"MPCC and all its members hope that this meeting will be the perfect opportunity to obtain an explanation to its unanswered question, especially when it comes to important topics such as corticoids, tramadol and salbutamol," the press release stated before issuing an appeal for more members.

"Time has come for this representativity to become even stronger : riders, teams, staff members, Federations, organizers, sponsors: you are all welcome to join forces with MPCC by sending a membership request. Our common purpose is to make the voice of all of our members even louder. WADA's invitation is proof that this voice has a genuine influence."

Zeits extends with Astana

The Astana squad announced the contract extension for Kazakhstan's Andrey Zeits for one year. The 31-year-old has been with the team since turning professional in 2008.

"I am very happy to extend my contract with Astana, for me it is a special team, a national project close to me in spirit," Zeits said. "I feel that I still have a lot of strength and motivation; there is a great desire to continue to perform at the highest level. I am ready to continue to help my teammates in achieving the biggest team goals, but I will also strive for further progress in terms of personal results, in particular, representing Kazakhstan at the continental and world championships."

Zeits has raced 17 Grand Tours during his time with the team, including this year's Giro d'Italia, where he supported Miguel Angel Lopez in ihs podium finish behind Chris Froome and Tom Dumoulin, and again in the Vuelta a Espana, where Lopez came third behind Simon Yates and Enric Mas.

"Andrey Zeits is one of the strongest and most experienced Kazakh riders in professional peloton," team manager Alexandr Vinokourov said. "His support for the leaders at the Grand Tours is always very important and valuable, this year he held a high level at the Giro and La Vuelta, and we count on him in the new season. Of course, Andrey has personal ambitions, he always rode well for the national team of Kazakhstan. I hope that in the future he will be able to honorably represent our country at the most important competitions."

Sean Quinn signs with Hagens Berman Axeon

Hagens Berman Axeon announced today the US-registered Pro Continental team have signed 18-year-old Sean Quinn. The Los Angeles native has been racing with Roy Knickman's LUX Development Cycling Team, and in 2017 won the category 1-2 race in the Tour of the Gila. he won two stages at the New Mexico race this year. Quinn made the USA Cycling squad for the Innsbruck World Championships after taking third in the US national championships junior men's race. He finished 10th in the road race in Innsbruck.

"Joining Hagens Berman Axeon and turning professional marks an important step in my career as a bike racer," Quinn said in a press release. "Joining one of the top development programs in the world means that I will have incredible support to improve as a rider. I am also excited to be part of a team that rides as one unit in all of the races, and to work as best as I can to help the team accomplish great things.

"I hope to improve my capacity so that I can begin to compete while also helping the team in longer races," said Quinn. "I want to gain as much high level racing experience as I can."

Quinn joins two other newcomers, junior world champion Jakob Egholm and Karel Vacek, in the team.

USADA bans masters cyclist Strickler

USADA has given a four-year ban to a masters cyclist, Steven Strickler, after the Californian tested positive under USA Cycling's amateur anti-doping programme. The 58-year-old was tested at the Dana Point Grand Prix 55+ race and returned a sample that was positive for an exogenous anabolic agent on April 29, 2018.

Strickler’s suspension began on June 8, 2018, and his results from April 29, 2018 were annulled.