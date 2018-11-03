Hagens Berman Axeon signs Jakob Egholm

Image 1 of 5 Jakob Egholm wins the 2016 UCI Road World Championships junior road race (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 5 Jakob Egholm wins the 2016 UCI Road World Championships junior road race (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 5 Jakob Egholm in rainbow stripes after winning the 2016 UCI Road World Championships junior road race (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 5 Jakob Egholm in rainbow stripes after winning the 2016 UCI Road World Championships junior road race (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 5 Jakob Egholm celebrates winning the 2016 UCI Road World Championships junior road race (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hagens Berman Axeon has added a second rider to its 2019 roster, announcing earlier this week signing 20-year-old Dane Jakob Egholm to a two-year deal that will take the 2016 junior road race world champion through the 2020 season.

“I have followed the team for several years now and have always dreamed of becoming a part of this awesome group of people," Egholm said in a statement released by the team. "I couldn't think of a better place to develop as a cyclist and person.”

The rider from Holbaek joins Axeon from Team Waoo, where he earned a stage win and second overall at Trophee Centre Morbihan this year. He also placed seventh at the Eschborn Frankfurt U23 race and seventh at Skive-Løbet.

Egholm raced with Danish Continental team Giant-Castelli in 2017, his first year out of the junior ranks, and then jumped to Team Virtu at the start of this season before the outfit morphed into Team Waoo. Egholm brings the skills of an all-around to the team.

“I think it's due to my past as mountain biker, where I learned to deal with all kinds of parcours,” Egholm said. “I consider that my strength."

In his first year with Hagens Berman Axeon, Egholm said, he hopes to improve his climbing ability while maintaining his explosive power.

“I think that would make me a contender in a lot of races as well as being a good domestique for my teammates,” he said. “Hopefully, that will bring a lot of success to myself and the Hagens Berman Axeon Team.”

Egholm is the second rider to join Axeon for the 2019 season. The team previously announced signing 18-year-old Karel Vacek from the Czech Republic. Vacek placed 12th in the UCI Road World Championships junior men's road race this year in Innsbruck to end a successful final year in the junior ranks.