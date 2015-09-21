Trending

Movistar top WorldTour rankings after bronze medal

BMC move into top five, Team Sky stay third

Alex Dowsett and Movistar on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The successful BMC team kiss their medals on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Etixx-Quick Step on the straight

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Movistar have moved back to the top of the team rankings in the WorldTour after taking bronze in the Team Time Trial on Sunday.

The Spanish squad have displaced Katusha, who finished a disappointing 18th in the event, and now lead by 33 points in what is turning out to be a very tight season-long competition.

Team Sky had a tough team time trial, after they crashed heavily during training, but their ninth place was enough to keep them third in the WorldTour rankings. Etixx-QuickStep also held station in fourth but closed the gap to Team Sky by 90 points to 176.

Team time trial world champions BMC Racing jumped from seventh to fifth in the rankings, swapping places with Tinkoff-Saxo who crashed and finished last.

Movistar are the defending WorldTour team ranking winners after securing the last two editions. This year's winner will be decided at Il Lombardia on Sunday October 4. 

WorldTour team's rankings

#TeamPoints
1Movistar Team1559pts
2Team Katusha1526
3Team Sky1334
4Etixx - Quick-Step1158
5BMC Racing Team1010
6Astana Pro Team1006
7Tinkoff-Saxo929
8Orica GreenEdge825
9Lotto Soudal802
10Team Giant-Alpecin769
11AG2R La Mondiale587
12Lampre-Merida566
13Trek Factory Racing529
14Team LottoNL-Jumbo485
15FDJ.fr369
16Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team340
17IAM Cycling189

