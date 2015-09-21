Movistar top WorldTour rankings after bronze medal

Image 1 of 3 Alex Dowsett and Movistar on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 3 The successful BMC team kiss their medals on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 3 Etixx-Quick Step on the straight (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Movistar have moved back to the top of the team rankings in the WorldTour after taking bronze in the Team Time Trial on Sunday.

The Spanish squad have displaced Katusha, who finished a disappointing 18th in the event, and now lead by 33 points in what is turning out to be a very tight season-long competition.

Team Sky had a tough team time trial, after they crashed heavily during training, but their ninth place was enough to keep them third in the WorldTour rankings. Etixx-QuickStep also held station in fourth but closed the gap to Team Sky by 90 points to 176.

Team time trial world champions BMC Racing jumped from seventh to fifth in the rankings, swapping places with Tinkoff-Saxo who crashed and finished last.

Movistar are the defending WorldTour team ranking winners after securing the last two editions. This year's winner will be decided at Il Lombardia on Sunday October 4.

WorldTour team's rankings

# Team Points 1 Movistar Team 1559 pts 2 Team Katusha 1526 3 Team Sky 1334 4 Etixx - Quick-Step 1158 5 BMC Racing Team 1010 6 Astana Pro Team 1006 7 Tinkoff-Saxo 929 8 Orica GreenEdge 825 9 Lotto Soudal 802 10 Team Giant-Alpecin 769 11 AG2R La Mondiale 587 12 Lampre-Merida 566 13 Trek Factory Racing 529 14 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 485 15 FDJ.fr 369 16 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 340 17 IAM Cycling 189

