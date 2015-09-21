Movistar top WorldTour rankings after bronze medal
BMC move into top five, Team Sky stay third
Movistar have moved back to the top of the team rankings in the WorldTour after taking bronze in the Team Time Trial on Sunday.
The Spanish squad have displaced Katusha, who finished a disappointing 18th in the event, and now lead by 33 points in what is turning out to be a very tight season-long competition.
Team Sky had a tough team time trial, after they crashed heavily during training, but their ninth place was enough to keep them third in the WorldTour rankings. Etixx-QuickStep also held station in fourth but closed the gap to Team Sky by 90 points to 176.
Team time trial world champions BMC Racing jumped from seventh to fifth in the rankings, swapping places with Tinkoff-Saxo who crashed and finished last.
Movistar are the defending WorldTour team ranking winners after securing the last two editions. This year's winner will be decided at Il Lombardia on Sunday October 4.
WorldTour team's rankings
|#
|Team
|Points
|1
|Movistar Team
|1559
|pts
|2
|Team Katusha
|1526
|3
|Team Sky
|1334
|4
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|1158
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|1010
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|1006
|7
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|929
|8
|Orica GreenEdge
|825
|9
|Lotto Soudal
|802
|10
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|769
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|587
|12
|Lampre-Merida
|566
|13
|Trek Factory Racing
|529
|14
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|485
|15
|FDJ.fr
|369
|16
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|340
|17
|IAM Cycling
|189
