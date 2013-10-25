Movistar signs Quintana's brother for 2014
Dayer Quintana joins Nairo at the Spanish team
The Movistar team has confirmed it has signed Dayer Quintana, the younger brother of Tour de France revelation Nairo Quintana for 2014.
The 21-year-old has been racing in Spain this season with the Lizarte team, racking up a series of placings in national and regional races, including twenty top ten places. Like his older brother, he is consider a climber. Nairo won the polka-dot jersey at the Tour de France and finished second overall.
Dayer excelled as a Junior rider but then missed 18 months of racing due to served in the Colombian national police.
Quintana will join up with his new teammates in Pamplona, Spain next week at a Movistar team get together to plan for the 2014 season.
The Quintana's are latest brothers to team up in the team ranks. Andy and Frank Schleck will race together at the Trek team and be joined by Boy and Danny van Poppel in 2014. Juraj and Peter Sagan ride for Cannondale, while in Britain, Russell and Dean Downing will ride together in the planned Continental NFTO team based in Britain.
Adam and Sean Yates of Britain will turn professional with the Orica-GreenEdge team in 2014 after impressing in the Great Britain Under 23 team.
