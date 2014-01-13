Dáyer Quintana's Movistar debut delayed

Image 1 of 3 Fans of Nairo Quintana by the Movistar bus (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 2 of 3 Nairo Quintana with fans (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 3 of 3 Nairo Quintana between Colombia riders (Image credit: Alberto Brevers)

Dáyer Quintana’s debut for Movistar has been delayed because the Colombian does not have the necessary papers to travel to Argentina for the Tour de San Luis, which gets underway on January 20.

“I wasn’t able to get the documents in time and so I’m not travelling,” Quintana told Colombian newspaper El Tiempo.

The Movistar team will be led in Argentina by Quintana’s older brother, Nairo, who finished second at the Tour de France last year, as well as winning the Tour of the Basque Country and Vuelta a Burgos.

Andrey Amador, Beñat Intxausti, Fran Ventoso and new arrival Adriano Malori complete the Movistar line-up for the Tour de San Luis.

The 21-year-old Dáyer Quintana’s Movistar debut is instead likely to take place at the Challenge Mallorca, which starts on February 9. “Once I have the documentation, I’ll travel to Spain to start the season, beginning in Mallorca,” Quintana said.

The younger of the Quintana brothers made his European debut last year, racing for Pamplona-based amateur outfit Equipo Lizarte, before making the step up to WorldTour level with Movistar for 2014.