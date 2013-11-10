Quintana to ride Giro and Valverde Tour in 2014?
Report: Colombian star to head for Italy next May
A report in Catalan newspaper El Periódico claims that Nairo Quintana, the runner-up of the 2013 Tour de France and winner of both the King of the Mountains title and the Best Young Rider, may ride the Giro d’Italia in 2014.
