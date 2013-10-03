Yates brothers confirm move to Orica-GreenEdge
Adam Yates: "If I went to Sky then I'd end up working on the front like a slave"
British 21-year-old brothers, Adam and Simon Yates will both join Australian WorldTour team Orica GreenEdge for 2014. Recently, speculation was at a fever pitch about the future of the talented siblings, with 2012 Tour de France Champion Brad Wiggins (Sky) letting slip to The Daily Mail that Simon Yates would "be a pro next year, not with Sky unfortunately - I don't know why."
Adam Yates has now confirmed that he and his brother will join GreenEdge saying it was "the best place to go."
"We worked it out together, we weighed up all the options and GreenEdge were the best choice," Adam Yates told Cycling Weekly. "It was after Avenir that we started getting contacted. We had offers from FDJ and Lampre, and Sky wanted Simon, but GreenEdge is the best place to go."
The Yates brothers skyrocketed into cycling headlines this September when Simon won two stages of the Tour de l'Avenir whilst Adam finished second overall. Simon's stellar run continued with a hill top victory in the sixth stage of the Tour of Britain.
Adam Yates was dogmatic in stating that he chose to avoid Sky as he did not want to become a workhorse for the bigger name riders on their roster.
"It's a good setup [at GreenEdge]," Adam said. "And if I went to Sky then I'd end up working on the front like a slave, and I'm not a big fan of that!"
The Yates brothers plan to move to Girona next year where a number of GreenEdge riders already base themselves.
"I'm fed up of training in the cold, so the plan is now that we're gonna get an apartment in Girona," Adam explained. "Then we're laughing then aren't we!"
