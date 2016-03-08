Movistar first to roll in Tirreno-Adriatico team time trial

Image 1 of 5 The back of the Movistar team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Team Orica GreenEdge in perfect formation. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 BMC Racing team compete in the men's team time trial at the 2014 UCI Road World Championships (Image credit: AFP) Image 4 of 5 Team Astana Pro Team ride during the Team Time Trial on day one of the tour of 'La Mediterraneenne' Image 5 of 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) at Tirreno-Adriatico press conference (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

The 2016 edition of Tirreno-Adriatico gets underway on Wednesday with a flat, fast 22.7km team time trial on the Lido di Camaiore, and Alejandro Valverde's Movistar squad will be the first team down the ramp at 1:45 local time, followed five minutes later by the Tinkoff Team of world champion Peter Sagan.

Mark Cavendish, the recently crowned Madison World Champion, will head off with Dimension Data as the third team to start.

Team time trial specialists Orica-GreenEdge will look to top the leaderboard as the ninth squad to take to the course. They'll be up against a determined Etixx-Quickstep team led by Tony Martin, Team Sky captained by world champion Vasil Kiryienka, and TTT world champions BMC Racing, who are counting on Americans Tejay van Garderen and Taylor Phinney.

Although playing down his chances for an overall victory, Vincenzo Nibali will have the advantage as Astana is the last team to start, chasing Androni Giocattoli.

Tirreno-Adriatico TTT start times