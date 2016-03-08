Van Garderen: I think we've got a shot at victory
American confident about his chances for success at Tirreno-Adriatico
Tejay van Garderen (BMC) in general keeps his emotions and ambitions under control when talking to the media but the American seemed confident of his chances at Tirreno-Adriatico and ready to race aggressively when he talked to journalists after the pre-race press conference.
