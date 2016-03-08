Trending

Van Garderen: I think we've got a shot at victory

American confident about his chances for success at Tirreno-Adriatico

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) one of the favourites for Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Peter Sagan (Tinkoff), Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Tejay van Garderen (BMC) and Estaban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) at Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tejay van Garderen after the final Ruta satge.

(Image credit: Bettini)
Tejay van Garderen celebrates on the stage 4 podium at Ruta del Sol.

(Image credit: Bettini)
Tejay van Garderen on his way to winning the time trial at Ruta del Sol.

(Image credit: Bettini)

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) in general keeps his emotions and ambitions under control when talking to the media but the American seemed confident of his chances at Tirreno-Adriatico and ready to race aggressively when he talked to journalists after the pre-race press conference.

