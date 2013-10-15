Movistar claim WorldTour team title
Dan Martin moves up as Rodriguez seals individual UCI rankings
Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) had already sealed his third WorldTour title in four years by winning the Tour of Lombardy last week but there was some final movement in the upper reaches of the classification following the Tour of Beijing-long competition -the last race in the season, with Movistar managing to move past Team Sky to win the team classification.
Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) finished the Tour of Beijing in second place overall, and the resultant haul of points was enough to see him overtake Nairo Quintana and Fabian Cancellara to finish the campaign in sixth place overall in the individual rankings, his best WorldTour position yet.
Newly-crowned world champion Rui Costa (Movistar) ends his season in ninth place thanks to his fourth place finish at the Tour of Bejing, while teammate Benat Intxausti leapt up 34 places following his final overall victory in China. There was no change at the very top of the standings, with neither Rodriguez, second-placed Chris Froome (Team Sky) nor third-placed Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) lining up in Beijing. Rodriguez topped the individual ranking with a total of 607 points. Froome scored 587 and Valverde 540.
Rui Costa and Intxausti’s gains in Beijing also helped Movistar move ahead of Team Sky and claim the team classification for the first time since 2008, when it operated under the Caisse d’Épargne banner. Katusha finished the year in third place in the standings. Movistar scored 1610 points, beating Team Sky by 49 points.
For the seventh time in the nine seasons of the WorldTour/ProTour system, Spain finished atop the national standings, over 800 points clear of Italy and emerging nation Colombia.
2013 WorldTour - final standings
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|607
|pts
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|587
|3
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|540
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|491
|5
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|474
|6
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|432
|7
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Radioshack Leopard
|384
|8
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|366
|9
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|352
|10
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|327
|11
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|308
|12
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|295
|13
|Christopher Horner (USA) Radioshack Leopard
|257
|14
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2r La Mondiale
|255
|15
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|252
|16
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|235
|17
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|232
|18
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|230
|19
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|227
|20
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|201
|21
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|199
|22
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|196
|23
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|194
|24
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|188
|25
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|172
|26
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|172
|27
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|163
|28
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|161
|29
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|161
|30
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|160
|31
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|154
|32
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|147
|33
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|146
|34
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
|146
|35
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|145
|36
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|136
|37
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|135
|38
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|130
|39
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|127
|40
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack Leopard
|127
|41
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano
|119
|42
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|118
|43
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|117
|44
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|116
|45
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|115
|46
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|114
|47
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|112
|48
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|112
|49
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|111
|50
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|111
|51
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|110
|52
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|104
|53
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|98
|54
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|98
|55
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|92
|56
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|92
|57
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano
|92
|58
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|86
|59
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Radioshack Leopard
|85
|60
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
|85
|61
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack Leopard
|83
|62
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|83
|63
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|80
|64
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|80
|65
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|78
|66
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|76
|67
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|76
|68
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|75
|69
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|70
|70
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|67
|71
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|67
|72
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|66
|73
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|65
|74
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
|64
|75
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|61
|76
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|60
|77
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|60
|78
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|58
|79
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge
|56
|80
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|55
|81
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|53
|82
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|52
|83
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|52
|84
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack Leopard
|52
|85
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|51
|86
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|49
|87
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|48
|88
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|45
|89
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|45
|90
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|44
|91
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|41
|92
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|41
|93
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|40
|94
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|40
|95
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|40
|96
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|38
|97
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|37
|98
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|36
|99
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|34
|100
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|32
|101
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano
|32
|102
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
|32
|103
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|31
|104
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|30
|105
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos - Shimano
|27
|106
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Radioshack Leopard
|26
|107
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|26
|108
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|25
|109
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|25
|110
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|24
|111
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack Leopard
|24
|112
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|23
|113
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|23
|114
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|22
|115
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|22
|116
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Radioshack Leopard
|22
|117
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
|22
|118
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|21
|119
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|21
|120
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|20
|121
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|20
|122
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|20
|123
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|20
|124
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|20
|125
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|19
|126
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge
|19
|127
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|18
|128
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|18
|129
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|18
|130
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|18
|131
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|16
|132
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|16
|133
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|16
|134
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|16
|135
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|16
|136
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|16
|137
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|16
|138
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|139
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|14
|140
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|141
|Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|14
|142
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|12
|143
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|12
|144
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
|12
|145
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|146
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard
|11
|147
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|11
|148
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|149
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|10
|150
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|151
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
|10
|152
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|10
|153
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|9
|154
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|9
|155
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|9
|156
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|8
|157
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|8
|158
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|7
|159
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano
|6
|160
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Radioshack Leopard
|6
|161
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|162
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack Leopard
|6
|163
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|164
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos - Shimano
|6
|165
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|166
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano
|6
|167
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|168
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|169
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|5
|170
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|4
|171
|John Gadret (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|4
|172
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|4
|173
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
|4
|174
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha
|4
|175
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|4
|176
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Radioshack Leopard
|4
|177
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|178
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|179
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Radioshack Leopard
|4
|180
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
|4
|181
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|182
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|3
|183
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|184
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|2
|185
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|186
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|187
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|2
|188
|Matthew Busche (USA) Radioshack Leopard
|2
|189
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|190
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2r La Mondiale
|2
|191
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|2
|192
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|193
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos - Shimano
|2
|194
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha
|2
|195
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Radioshack Leopard
|2
|196
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos - Shimano
|2
|197
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|2
|198
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2
|199
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|2
|200
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|201
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos - Shimano
|2
|202
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|203
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|2
|204
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|1
|205
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|1
|206
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|207
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|208
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|209
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|1
|210
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|1
|211
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|212
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Radioshack Leopard
|1
|213
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1
|214
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|215
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|216
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|217
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|1
|218
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|219
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1
|220
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|221
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|1
|222
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|223
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1
|224
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1
|225
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|226
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|227
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin Sharp
|1
|228
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|1610
|pts
|2
|Sky Procycling
|1561
|3
|Katusha
|1340
|4
|Radioshack Leopard
|1056
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|1045
|6
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1030
|7
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1013
|8
|Garmin Sharp
|855
|9
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|750
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|731
|11
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|714
|12
|Ag2r La Mondiale
|691
|13
|Orica Greenedge
|600
|14
|Lampre-Merida
|543
|15
|Euskaltel Euskadi
|391
|16
|Team Argos - Shimano
|355
|17
|FDJ.fr
|338
|18
|Lotto Belisol
|307
|19
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|125
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Spain
|1890
|pts
|2
|Italy
|1082
|3
|Colombia
|1011
|4
|Great Britain
|975
|5
|Netherlands
|806
|6
|Belgium
|645
|7
|France
|640
|8
|Australia
|628
|9
|United States
|617
|10
|Ireland
|568
|11
|Poland
|515
|12
|Slovakia
|501
|13
|Czech Republic
|480
|14
|Germany
|478
|15
|Switzerland
|467
|16
|Portugal
|363
|17
|Slovenia
|295
|18
|Norway
|267
|19
|Denmark
|214
|20
|Estonia
|116
|21
|Canada
|81
|22
|Ukraine
|76
|23
|South Africa
|58
|24
|Russia
|46
|25
|Lithuania
|33
|26
|Argentina
|30
|27
|Croatia
|26
|28
|Costa Rica
|25
|29
|Austria
|24
|30
|Belarus
|18
|31
|Kazakhstan
|14
|32
|Finland
|4
|33
|Luxembourg
|4
|34
|New Zealand
|2
|35
|Sweden
|2
