Trending

Movistar claim WorldTour team title

Dan Martin moves up as Rodriguez seals individual UCI rankings

Image 1 of 4

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) take his second Lombardia title

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) take his second Lombardia title
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 4

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) leaves his rivals behind

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) leaves his rivals behind
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 4

Benat Intxausti (Movistar) taking the red jersey

Benat Intxausti (Movistar) taking the red jersey
(Image credit: www.biketo.com)
Image 4 of 4

Despite having nearly his entire Movistar team to assist him, Alejandro Valverde never caught back to the yellow jersey group after a wheel change and saw his overall podium hopes disappear.

Despite having nearly his entire Movistar team to assist him, Alejandro Valverde never caught back to the yellow jersey group after a wheel change and saw his overall podium hopes disappear.
(Image credit: AFP)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) had already sealed his third WorldTour title in four years by winning the Tour of Lombardy last week but there was some final movement in the upper reaches of the classification following the Tour of Beijing-long competition -the last race in the season, with Movistar managing to move past Team Sky to win the team classification.

Related Articles

Rodriguez not a Grand Tour podium finisher for first time since 2011

Rodriguez wins Giro di Lombardia

Rodriguez set for WorldTour title as Froome ends season

UCI release outline for future of WorldTour

Tour of Beijing wraps up 2013 WorldTour

Martin satisfied with second at the Tour of Beijing

Tour of Beijing: Intxausti wins overall

Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) finished the Tour of Beijing in second place overall, and the resultant haul of points was enough to see him overtake Nairo Quintana and Fabian Cancellara to finish the campaign in sixth place overall in the individual rankings, his best WorldTour position yet.

Newly-crowned world champion Rui Costa (Movistar) ends his season in ninth place thanks to his fourth place finish at the Tour of Bejing, while teammate Benat Intxausti leapt up 34 places  following his final overall victory in China. There was no change at the very top of the standings, with neither Rodriguez, second-placed Chris Froome (Team Sky) nor third-placed Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) lining up in Beijing. Rodriguez topped the individual ranking with a total of 607 points. Froome scored 587 and Valverde 540.

Rui Costa and Intxausti’s gains in Beijing also helped Movistar move ahead of Team Sky and claim the team classification for the first time since 2008, when it operated under the Caisse d’Épargne banner. Katusha finished the year in third place in the standings. Movistar scored 1610 points, beating Team Sky by 49 points. 

For the seventh time in the nine seasons of the WorldTour/ProTour system, Spain finished atop the national standings, over 800 points clear of Italy and emerging nation Colombia.

2013 WorldTour - final standings

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha607pts
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling587
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team540
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling491
5Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team474
6Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp432
7Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Radioshack Leopard384
8Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team366
9Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team352
10Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling327
11Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff308
12Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha295
13Christopher Horner (USA) Radioshack Leopard257
14Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2r La Mondiale255
15Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff252
16Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida235
17Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team232
18Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team230
19Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling227
20Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff201
21Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha199
22Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team196
23Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team194
24Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team188
25Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge172
26Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team172
27Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling163
28Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha161
29Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team161
30Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team160
31Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp154
32Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi147
33Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr146
34Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale146
35Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team145
36Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff136
37André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol135
38Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team130
39Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team127
40Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack Leopard127
41John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano119
42Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida118
43Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling117
44Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team116
45Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team115
46Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi114
47Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida112
48Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale112
49Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale111
50Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team111
51Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol110
52Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team104
53Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team98
54Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team98
55Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge92
56Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team92
57Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano92
58Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team86
59Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Radioshack Leopard85
60Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano85
61Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack Leopard83
62David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling83
63Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team80
64Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling80
65Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha78
66Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi76
67Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr76
68Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp75
69Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team70
70Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team67
71Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale67
72Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling66
73Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica Greenedge65
74Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp64
75Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team61
76Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr60
77Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale60
78Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team58
79Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge56
80Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team55
81Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff53
82Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team52
83Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team52
84Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack Leopard52
85Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team51
86Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team49
87Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida48
88Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling45
89Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge45
90Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling44
91Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team41
92Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol41
93Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp40
94Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff40
95Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team40
96Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team38
97Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team37
98Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr36
99Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling34
100Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi32
101Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano32
102Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp32
103José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team31
104Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida30
105Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos - Shimano27
106Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Radioshack Leopard26
107Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team26
108Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team25
109Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling25
110Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp24
111Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack Leopard24
112Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team23
113Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team23
114Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team22
115Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi22
116Andreas Klöden (Ger) Radioshack Leopard22
117Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha22
118Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team21
119Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge21
120Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling20
121Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida20
122Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr20
123Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr20
124Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol20
125Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff19
126Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge19
127Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling18
128Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff18
129Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida18
130Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp18
131Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team16
132Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr16
133Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling16
134Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team16
135Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha16
136Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team16
137Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff16
138Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team14
139Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team14
140Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team14
141Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana Pro Team14
142Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi12
143Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team12
144Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha12
145Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
146Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard11
147Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge11
148Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team10
149Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team10
150Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team10
151Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale10
152Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team10
153Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr9
154Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling9
155Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team9
156Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida8
157Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team8
158Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp7
159Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano6
160Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Radioshack Leopard6
161Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team6
162Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack Leopard6
163Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
164Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos - Shimano6
165Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
166Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano6
167Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team5
168Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team5
169Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge5
170Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi4
171John Gadret (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale4
172Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr4
173Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale4
174Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha4
175Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling4
176Andy Schleck (Lux) Radioshack Leopard4
177Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
178Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
179Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Radioshack Leopard4
180David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp4
181Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
182Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi3
183Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
184Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha2
185Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
186Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team2
187Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha2
188Matthew Busche (USA) Radioshack Leopard2
189Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr2
190Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2r La Mondiale2
191Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge2
192Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
193Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos - Shimano2
194Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha2
195Jesse Sergent (NZl) Radioshack Leopard2
196Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos - Shimano2
197Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team2
198Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
199Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling2
200William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr2
201Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos - Shimano2
202Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
203Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge2
204Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team1
205Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha1
206Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
207Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team1
208Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol1
209Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi1
210Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling1
211Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol1
212Danilo Hondo (Ger) Radioshack Leopard1
213Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1
214David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1
215Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team1
216Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
217Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi1
218Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr1
219Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1
220Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol1
221Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling1
222Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol1
223Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1
224Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1
225Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr1
226Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
227Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin Sharp1
228Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge1

Team standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team1610pts
2Sky Procycling1561
3Katusha1340
4Radioshack Leopard1056
5Astana Pro Team1045
6Team Saxo-Tinkoff1030
7Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1013
8Garmin Sharp855
9Cannondale Pro Cycling750
10BMC Racing Team731
11Belkin Pro Cycling Team714
12Ag2r La Mondiale691
13Orica Greenedge600
14Lampre-Merida543
15Euskaltel Euskadi391
16Team Argos - Shimano355
17FDJ.fr338
18Lotto Belisol307
19Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team125

Nations
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Spain1890pts
2Italy1082
3Colombia1011
4Great Britain975
5Netherlands806
6Belgium645
7France640
8Australia628
9United States617
10Ireland568
11Poland515
12Slovakia501
13Czech Republic480
14Germany478
15Switzerland467
16Portugal363
17Slovenia295
18Norway267
19Denmark214
20Estonia116
21Canada81
22Ukraine76
23South Africa58
24Russia46
25Lithuania33
26Argentina30
27Croatia26
28Costa Rica25
29Austria24
30Belarus18
31Kazakhstan14
32Finland4
33Luxembourg4
34New Zealand2
35Sweden2