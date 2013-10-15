Movistar claim WorldTour team title

Image 1 of 4 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) take his second Lombardia title (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 4 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) leaves his rivals behind (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Benat Intxausti (Movistar) taking the red jersey (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 4 of 4 Despite having nearly his entire Movistar team to assist him, Alejandro Valverde never caught back to the yellow jersey group after a wheel change and saw his overall podium hopes disappear. (Image credit: AFP)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) had already sealed his third WorldTour title in four years by winning the Tour of Lombardy last week but there was some final movement in the upper reaches of the classification following the Tour of Beijing-long competition -the last race in the season, with Movistar managing to move past Team Sky to win the team classification.

Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) finished the Tour of Beijing in second place overall, and the resultant haul of points was enough to see him overtake Nairo Quintana and Fabian Cancellara to finish the campaign in sixth place overall in the individual rankings, his best WorldTour position yet.

Newly-crowned world champion Rui Costa (Movistar) ends his season in ninth place thanks to his fourth place finish at the Tour of Bejing, while teammate Benat Intxausti leapt up 34 places following his final overall victory in China. There was no change at the very top of the standings, with neither Rodriguez, second-placed Chris Froome (Team Sky) nor third-placed Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) lining up in Beijing. Rodriguez topped the individual ranking with a total of 607 points. Froome scored 587 and Valverde 540.

Rui Costa and Intxausti’s gains in Beijing also helped Movistar move ahead of Team Sky and claim the team classification for the first time since 2008, when it operated under the Caisse d’Épargne banner. Katusha finished the year in third place in the standings. Movistar scored 1610 points, beating Team Sky by 49 points.

For the seventh time in the nine seasons of the WorldTour/ProTour system, Spain finished atop the national standings, over 800 points clear of Italy and emerging nation Colombia.



2013 WorldTour - final standings

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 607 pts 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 587 3 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 540 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 491 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 474 6 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 432 7 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Radioshack Leopard 384 8 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 366 9 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 352 10 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 327 11 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 308 12 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 295 13 Christopher Horner (USA) Radioshack Leopard 257 14 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2r La Mondiale 255 15 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 252 16 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 235 17 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 232 18 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 230 19 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 227 20 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 201 21 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 199 22 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 196 23 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 194 24 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 188 25 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 172 26 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 172 27 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 163 28 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 161 29 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 161 30 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 160 31 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 154 32 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 147 33 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 146 34 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale 146 35 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 145 36 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 136 37 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 135 38 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 130 39 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 127 40 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack Leopard 127 41 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano 119 42 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 118 43 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 117 44 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 116 45 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 115 46 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 114 47 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 112 48 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 112 49 Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 111 50 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 111 51 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 110 52 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 104 53 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 98 54 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 98 55 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge 92 56 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 92 57 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano 92 58 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 86 59 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Radioshack Leopard 85 60 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano 85 61 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack Leopard 83 62 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 83 63 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 80 64 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 80 65 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 78 66 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 76 67 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 76 68 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 75 69 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 70 70 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 67 71 Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 67 72 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 66 73 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica Greenedge 65 74 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp 64 75 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 61 76 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 60 77 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 60 78 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 58 79 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge 56 80 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 55 81 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 53 82 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 52 83 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 52 84 Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack Leopard 52 85 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 51 86 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 49 87 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 48 88 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 45 89 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 45 90 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 44 91 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 41 92 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 41 93 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp 40 94 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 40 95 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 40 96 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 38 97 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 37 98 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 36 99 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 34 100 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 32 101 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano 32 102 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp 32 103 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 31 104 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 30 105 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos - Shimano 27 106 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Radioshack Leopard 26 107 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 26 108 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 25 109 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 25 110 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 24 111 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack Leopard 24 112 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 23 113 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 23 114 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 22 115 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 22 116 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Radioshack Leopard 22 117 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 22 118 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 21 119 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge 21 120 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 20 121 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 20 122 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 20 123 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 20 124 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 20 125 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 19 126 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge 19 127 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 18 128 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 18 129 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 18 130 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 18 131 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 16 132 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 16 133 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 16 134 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 16 135 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 16 136 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 16 137 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 16 138 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 139 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 14 140 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 141 Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 14 142 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 12 143 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 12 144 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha 12 145 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 146 Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard 11 147 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 11 148 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 10 149 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 10 150 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 151 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale 10 152 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 10 153 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 9 154 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 9 155 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 156 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 8 157 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 8 158 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 7 159 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano 6 160 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Radioshack Leopard 6 161 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 6 162 Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack Leopard 6 163 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 164 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos - Shimano 6 165 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 166 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano 6 167 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 5 168 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 5 169 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge 5 170 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 4 171 John Gadret (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 4 172 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 4 173 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale 4 174 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha 4 175 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 4 176 Andy Schleck (Lux) Radioshack Leopard 4 177 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 178 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 179 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Radioshack Leopard 4 180 David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp 4 181 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 182 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 3 183 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 184 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 2 185 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 186 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 2 187 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 2 188 Matthew Busche (USA) Radioshack Leopard 2 189 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 190 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2r La Mondiale 2 191 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge 2 192 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 193 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos - Shimano 2 194 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha 2 195 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Radioshack Leopard 2 196 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos - Shimano 2 197 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 2 198 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 199 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 2 200 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 201 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos - Shimano 2 202 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 203 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge 2 204 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 1 205 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 1 206 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 207 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1 208 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1 209 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 1 210 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 1 211 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1 212 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Radioshack Leopard 1 213 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1 214 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1 215 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1 216 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 217 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 1 218 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr 1 219 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1 220 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1 221 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 1 222 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1 223 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1 224 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1 225 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 1 226 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 227 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin Sharp 1 228 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge 1

Team standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 1610 pts 2 Sky Procycling 1561 3 Katusha 1340 4 Radioshack Leopard 1056 5 Astana Pro Team 1045 6 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1030 7 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1013 8 Garmin Sharp 855 9 Cannondale Pro Cycling 750 10 BMC Racing Team 731 11 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 714 12 Ag2r La Mondiale 691 13 Orica Greenedge 600 14 Lampre-Merida 543 15 Euskaltel Euskadi 391 16 Team Argos - Shimano 355 17 FDJ.fr 338 18 Lotto Belisol 307 19 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 125