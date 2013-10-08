Trending

Rodriguez set for WorldTour title as Froome ends season

Sky remains top team, Spain leads nation rankings

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) leaves his rivals behind

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) has moved ahead of Chris Froome (Sky) in the WorldTour standings following victory at Il Lombardia on Sunday. With the Briton set to miss the final WorldTour event, Tour of Beijing, due to injury, Rodriguez has all but sealed his third overall win in the WorldTour rankings in four seasons.

Rodriguez now holds a lead of 20 points over Froome and 67 over Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), and both men have ruled themselves out of the five-day Tour of Beijing which gets underway on Friday, October 11.

Valverde confirmed that his season was over immediately after finishing second at Il Lombardia, while Froome took to Twitter on Monday morning to declare that he will not participate in the Tour of Beijing.

“Not the way I wanted to end the season but my body had other ideas! Looking forward to some R&R and a gelati [sic] or two... :)” wrote Froome, who will, however, line up at the Saitama Criterium in Japan on October 26.

Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) finished a strong 4th at Il Lombardia on Sunday and jumped from 11th to 8th on the individual standings. The 27-year-old Irishman has the chance to gain a couple more places in the final standings with a strong showing at the Tour of Beijing, where he performed well last year.

Sky maintains its lead in the team standings, ahead of Movistar and Katusha, while Vacansoleil-DCM – which will disband at the end of the season – lies rooted to the bottom of the table with a meagre 125 points, which would be good enough only for 38th in the individual standings, level with Robert Gesink (Belkin).

Spain holds a commanding lead in the national standings, almost 800 points clear of the closest challenger Italy, while Colombia’s renaissance is born out by its third place in the ranking, ahead of Great Britain.

WorldTour rankings

Individuals
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha607pts
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling587
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team540
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling491
5Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team474
6Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard384
7Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team366
8Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp348
9Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling327
10Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff308
11Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha295
12Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team291
13Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard257
14Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2r La Mondiale255
15Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff252
16Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida235
17Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team232
18Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team230
19Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling227
20Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff201
21Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha199
22Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team194
23Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team188
24Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge172
25Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team172
26Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling163
27Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha161
28Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team161
29Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team160
30Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp154
31Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi147
32Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr146
33Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale146
34Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff136
35André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol135
36Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team130
37Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team127
38Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team125
39John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano119
40Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida118
41Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling117
42Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team116
43Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team115
44Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi114
45Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida112
46Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale112
47Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team111
48Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale111
49Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol110
50Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team104
51Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team98
52Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team98
53Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard97
54Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge92
55Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano92
56Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team90
57Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team86
58Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano85
59Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard85
60Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard83
61Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team80
62Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling79
63Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha78
64Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi76
65Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr76
66Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp75
67Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team70
68Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team67
69Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling66
70Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica Greenedge65
71Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp64
72Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team61
73Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr60
74Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale60
75Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team58
76Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge56
77Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team55
78Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff53
79Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team52
80Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team52
81Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard52
82Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team52
83Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team49
84Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida48
85Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team45
86Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling45
87Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling44
88Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team41
89Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol41
90Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp40
91Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff40
92Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team40
93Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge40
94Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team38
95Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team37
96Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi32
97Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano32
98Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp32
99José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team31
100Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida30
101Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team26
102Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard26
103Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team25
104Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling25
105Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling24
106Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp24
107Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard24
108Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team23
109Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team23
110Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi22
111Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team22
112Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard22
113Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha22
114Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team21
115Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge21
116Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling20
117Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida20
118Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr20
119Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr20
120Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol20
121Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr20
122Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge19
123Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling18
124Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff18
125Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp18
126Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff17
127Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos - Shimano17
128Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale16
129Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr16
130Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling16
131Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff16
132Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha16
133Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team16
134Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team16
135Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team14
136Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team14
137Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team14
138Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team14
139Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana Pro Team14
140Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida13
141Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi12
142Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team12
143Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha12
144Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
145Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard11
146Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge11
147David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling11
148Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team10
149Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team10
150Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team10
151Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team10
152Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale10
153Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr9
154Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling9
155Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team9
156Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida8
157Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp7
158Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano6
159Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard6
160Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
161Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos - Shimano6
162Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
163Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard6
164Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano6
165Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team6
166Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team6
167Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team5
168Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team5
169Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge5
170Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr4
171John Gadret (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale4
172Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard4
173Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
174Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
175Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling4
176Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale4
177Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard4
178David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp4
179Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha4
180Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
181Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi3
182Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr2
183Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha2
184Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos - Shimano2
185Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha2
186Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
187Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard2
188Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
189Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling2
190Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team2
191Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos - Shimano2
192Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
193Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos - Shimano2
194Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge2
195Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
196Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard2
197Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2r La Mondiale2
198William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr2
199Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team2
200Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
201Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi1
202Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling1
203Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi1
204Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling1
205David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1
206Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team1
207Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team1
208Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol1
209Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol1
210Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard1
211Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
212Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol1
213Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol1
214Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin Sharp1
215Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1
216Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr1
217Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1
218Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
219Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha1
220Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1
221Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1
222Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge1
223Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team1
224Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sky Procycling1561pts
2Movistar Team1443
3Katusha1340
4Astana Pro Team1045
5Team Saxo-Tinkoff1030
6RadioShack Leopard1026
7Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1013
8Garmin Sharp771
9Cannondale Pro Cycling739
10BMC Racing Team731
11Belkin Pro Cycling Team694
12Ag2r La Mondiale684
13Orica Greenedge595
14Lampre-Merida543
15Euskaltel Euskadi391
16Team Argos - Shimano345
17FDJ.fr322
18Lotto Belisol307
19Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team125

Nations
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Spain1841pts
2Italy1082
3Colombia1011
4Great Britain975
5Netherlands786
6France640
7Australia623
8United States617
9Belgium615
10Poland515
11Slovakia501
12Ireland484
13Czech Republic480
14Switzerland467
15Germany438
16Portugal302
17Slovenia285
18Norway261
19Denmark212
20Estonia116
21Canada81
22Ukraine76
23South Africa58
24Russia45
25Lithuania33
26Argentina30
27Croatia26
28Costa Rica25
29Austria24
30Belarus18
31Kazakhstan14
32Finland4
33Luxembourg4
34Sweden2
35New Zealand2

 