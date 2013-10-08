Rodriguez set for WorldTour title as Froome ends season

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) leaves his rivals behind (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) has moved ahead of Chris Froome (Sky) in the WorldTour standings following victory at Il Lombardia on Sunday. With the Briton set to miss the final WorldTour event, Tour of Beijing, due to injury, Rodriguez has all but sealed his third overall win in the WorldTour rankings in four seasons.

Rodriguez now holds a lead of 20 points over Froome and 67 over Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), and both men have ruled themselves out of the five-day Tour of Beijing which gets underway on Friday, October 11.

Valverde confirmed that his season was over immediately after finishing second at Il Lombardia, while Froome took to Twitter on Monday morning to declare that he will not participate in the Tour of Beijing.

“Not the way I wanted to end the season but my body had other ideas! Looking forward to some R&R and a gelati [sic] or two... :)” wrote Froome, who will, however, line up at the Saitama Criterium in Japan on October 26.

Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) finished a strong 4th at Il Lombardia on Sunday and jumped from 11th to 8th on the individual standings. The 27-year-old Irishman has the chance to gain a couple more places in the final standings with a strong showing at the Tour of Beijing, where he performed well last year.

Sky maintains its lead in the team standings, ahead of Movistar and Katusha, while Vacansoleil-DCM – which will disband at the end of the season – lies rooted to the bottom of the table with a meagre 125 points, which would be good enough only for 38th in the individual standings, level with Robert Gesink (Belkin).

Spain holds a commanding lead in the national standings, almost 800 points clear of the closest challenger Italy, while Colombia’s renaissance is born out by its third place in the ranking, ahead of Great Britain.



WorldTour rankings

Individuals # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 607 pts 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 587 3 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 540 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 491 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 474 6 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 384 7 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 366 8 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 348 9 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 327 10 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 308 11 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 295 12 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 291 13 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 257 14 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2r La Mondiale 255 15 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 252 16 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 235 17 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 232 18 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 230 19 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 227 20 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 201 21 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 199 22 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 194 23 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 188 24 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 172 25 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 172 26 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 163 27 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 161 28 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 161 29 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 160 30 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 154 31 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 147 32 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 146 33 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale 146 34 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 136 35 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 135 36 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 130 37 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 127 38 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 125 39 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano 119 40 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 118 41 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 117 42 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 116 43 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 115 44 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 114 45 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 112 46 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 112 47 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 111 48 Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 111 49 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 110 50 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 104 51 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 98 52 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 98 53 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 97 54 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge 92 55 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano 92 56 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 90 57 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 86 58 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano 85 59 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 85 60 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 83 61 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 80 62 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 79 63 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 78 64 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 76 65 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 76 66 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 75 67 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 70 68 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 67 69 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 66 70 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica Greenedge 65 71 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp 64 72 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 61 73 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 60 74 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 60 75 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 58 76 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge 56 77 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 55 78 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 53 79 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 52 80 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 52 81 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 52 82 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 52 83 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 49 84 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 48 85 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 45 86 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 45 87 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 44 88 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 41 89 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 41 90 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp 40 91 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 40 92 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 40 93 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 40 94 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 38 95 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 37 96 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 32 97 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano 32 98 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp 32 99 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 31 100 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 30 101 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 26 102 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 26 103 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 25 104 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 25 105 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 24 106 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 24 107 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 24 108 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 23 109 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 23 110 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 22 111 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 22 112 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 22 113 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 22 114 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 21 115 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge 21 116 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 20 117 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 20 118 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 20 119 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 20 120 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 20 121 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 20 122 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge 19 123 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 18 124 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 18 125 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 18 126 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 17 127 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos - Shimano 17 128 Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 16 129 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 16 130 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 16 131 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 16 132 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 16 133 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 16 134 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 16 135 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 136 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 14 137 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 14 138 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 139 Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 14 140 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 13 141 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 12 142 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 12 143 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha 12 144 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 145 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 11 146 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 11 147 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 11 148 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 149 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 10 150 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 10 151 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 10 152 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale 10 153 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 9 154 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 9 155 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 156 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 8 157 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 7 158 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano 6 159 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 6 160 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 161 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos - Shimano 6 162 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 163 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 6 164 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano 6 165 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 6 166 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 167 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 5 168 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 5 169 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge 5 170 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 4 171 John Gadret (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 4 172 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 4 173 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 174 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 175 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 4 176 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale 4 177 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard 4 178 David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp 4 179 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha 4 180 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 181 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 3 182 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 183 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 2 184 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos - Shimano 2 185 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 2 186 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 187 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 2 188 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 189 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 2 190 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 2 191 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos - Shimano 2 192 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 193 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos - Shimano 2 194 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge 2 195 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 196 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 2 197 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2r La Mondiale 2 198 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 199 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 2 200 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 201 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 1 202 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 1 203 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 1 204 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 1 205 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1 206 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1 207 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1 208 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1 209 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1 210 Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 1 211 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 212 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1 213 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1 214 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin Sharp 1 215 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1 216 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 1 217 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1 218 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 219 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 1 220 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1 221 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1 222 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge 1 223 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 1 224 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sky Procycling 1561 pts 2 Movistar Team 1443 3 Katusha 1340 4 Astana Pro Team 1045 5 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1030 6 RadioShack Leopard 1026 7 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1013 8 Garmin Sharp 771 9 Cannondale Pro Cycling 739 10 BMC Racing Team 731 11 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 694 12 Ag2r La Mondiale 684 13 Orica Greenedge 595 14 Lampre-Merida 543 15 Euskaltel Euskadi 391 16 Team Argos - Shimano 345 17 FDJ.fr 322 18 Lotto Belisol 307 19 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 125