Rodriguez set for WorldTour title as Froome ends season
Sky remains top team, Spain leads nation rankings
Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) has moved ahead of Chris Froome (Sky) in the WorldTour standings following victory at Il Lombardia on Sunday. With the Briton set to miss the final WorldTour event, Tour of Beijing, due to injury, Rodriguez has all but sealed his third overall win in the WorldTour rankings in four seasons.
Rodriguez now holds a lead of 20 points over Froome and 67 over Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), and both men have ruled themselves out of the five-day Tour of Beijing which gets underway on Friday, October 11.
Valverde confirmed that his season was over immediately after finishing second at Il Lombardia, while Froome took to Twitter on Monday morning to declare that he will not participate in the Tour of Beijing.
“Not the way I wanted to end the season but my body had other ideas! Looking forward to some R&R and a gelati [sic] or two... :)” wrote Froome, who will, however, line up at the Saitama Criterium in Japan on October 26.
Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) finished a strong 4th at Il Lombardia on Sunday and jumped from 11th to 8th on the individual standings. The 27-year-old Irishman has the chance to gain a couple more places in the final standings with a strong showing at the Tour of Beijing, where he performed well last year.
Sky maintains its lead in the team standings, ahead of Movistar and Katusha, while Vacansoleil-DCM – which will disband at the end of the season – lies rooted to the bottom of the table with a meagre 125 points, which would be good enough only for 38th in the individual standings, level with Robert Gesink (Belkin).
Spain holds a commanding lead in the national standings, almost 800 points clear of the closest challenger Italy, while Colombia’s renaissance is born out by its third place in the ranking, ahead of Great Britain.
WorldTour rankings
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|607
|pts
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|587
|3
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|540
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|491
|5
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|474
|6
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|384
|7
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|366
|8
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|348
|9
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|327
|10
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|308
|11
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|295
|12
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|291
|13
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|257
|14
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2r La Mondiale
|255
|15
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|252
|16
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|235
|17
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|232
|18
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|230
|19
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|227
|20
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|201
|21
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|199
|22
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|194
|23
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|188
|24
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|172
|25
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|172
|26
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|163
|27
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|161
|28
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|161
|29
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|160
|30
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|154
|31
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|147
|32
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|146
|33
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
|146
|34
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|136
|35
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|135
|36
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|130
|37
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|127
|38
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|125
|39
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano
|119
|40
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|118
|41
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|117
|42
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|116
|43
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|115
|44
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|114
|45
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|112
|46
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|112
|47
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|111
|48
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|111
|49
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|110
|50
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|104
|51
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|98
|52
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|98
|53
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|97
|54
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|92
|55
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano
|92
|56
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|90
|57
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|86
|58
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
|85
|59
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|85
|60
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|83
|61
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|80
|62
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|79
|63
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|78
|64
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|76
|65
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|76
|66
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|75
|67
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|70
|68
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|67
|69
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|66
|70
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|65
|71
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
|64
|72
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|61
|73
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|60
|74
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|60
|75
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|58
|76
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge
|56
|77
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|55
|78
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|53
|79
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|52
|80
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|52
|81
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|52
|82
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|52
|83
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|49
|84
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|48
|85
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|45
|86
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|45
|87
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|44
|88
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|41
|89
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|41
|90
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|40
|91
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|40
|92
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|40
|93
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|40
|94
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|38
|95
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|37
|96
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|32
|97
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano
|32
|98
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
|32
|99
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|31
|100
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|30
|101
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|26
|102
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|26
|103
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|25
|104
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|25
|105
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|24
|106
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|24
|107
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|24
|108
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|23
|109
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|23
|110
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|22
|111
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|22
|112
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|22
|113
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
|22
|114
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|21
|115
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|21
|116
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|20
|117
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|20
|118
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|20
|119
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|20
|120
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|20
|121
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|20
|122
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge
|19
|123
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|18
|124
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|18
|125
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|18
|126
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|17
|127
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos - Shimano
|17
|128
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|16
|129
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|16
|130
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|16
|131
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|16
|132
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|16
|133
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|16
|134
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|16
|135
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|136
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|14
|137
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|14
|138
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|139
|Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|14
|140
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|13
|141
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|12
|142
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|12
|143
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
|12
|144
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|145
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|11
|146
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|11
|147
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|11
|148
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|149
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|10
|150
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|151
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|10
|152
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
|10
|153
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|9
|154
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|9
|155
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|9
|156
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|8
|157
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|7
|158
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano
|6
|159
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|6
|160
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|161
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos - Shimano
|6
|162
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|163
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|6
|164
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano
|6
|165
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|166
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|167
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|168
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|169
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|5
|170
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|4
|171
|John Gadret (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|4
|172
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|4
|173
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|174
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|175
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|4
|176
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
|4
|177
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
|4
|178
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
|4
|179
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha
|4
|180
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|181
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|3
|182
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|183
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|2
|184
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos - Shimano
|2
|185
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|2
|186
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|187
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|2
|188
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|189
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|2
|190
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|191
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos - Shimano
|2
|192
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|193
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos - Shimano
|2
|194
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|2
|195
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2
|196
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|2
|197
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2r La Mondiale
|2
|198
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|199
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|2
|200
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|201
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|1
|202
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|1
|203
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|1
|204
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|1
|205
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|206
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|207
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|208
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|209
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|210
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|211
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|212
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|213
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|214
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin Sharp
|1
|215
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1
|216
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|217
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1
|218
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|219
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|1
|220
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1
|221
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1
|222
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
|1
|223
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|1
|224
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sky Procycling
|1561
|pts
|2
|Movistar Team
|1443
|3
|Katusha
|1340
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|1045
|5
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1030
|6
|RadioShack Leopard
|1026
|7
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1013
|8
|Garmin Sharp
|771
|9
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|739
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|731
|11
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|694
|12
|Ag2r La Mondiale
|684
|13
|Orica Greenedge
|595
|14
|Lampre-Merida
|543
|15
|Euskaltel Euskadi
|391
|16
|Team Argos - Shimano
|345
|17
|FDJ.fr
|322
|18
|Lotto Belisol
|307
|19
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|125
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Spain
|1841
|pts
|2
|Italy
|1082
|3
|Colombia
|1011
|4
|Great Britain
|975
|5
|Netherlands
|786
|6
|France
|640
|7
|Australia
|623
|8
|United States
|617
|9
|Belgium
|615
|10
|Poland
|515
|11
|Slovakia
|501
|12
|Ireland
|484
|13
|Czech Republic
|480
|14
|Switzerland
|467
|15
|Germany
|438
|16
|Portugal
|302
|17
|Slovenia
|285
|18
|Norway
|261
|19
|Denmark
|212
|20
|Estonia
|116
|21
|Canada
|81
|22
|Ukraine
|76
|23
|South Africa
|58
|24
|Russia
|45
|25
|Lithuania
|33
|26
|Argentina
|30
|27
|Croatia
|26
|28
|Costa Rica
|25
|29
|Austria
|24
|30
|Belarus
|18
|31
|Kazakhstan
|14
|32
|Finland
|4
|33
|Luxembourg
|4
|34
|Sweden
|2
|35
|New Zealand
|2
