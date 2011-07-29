Movistar and Lampre-ISD ready for San Sebastian

Image 1 of 3 Damiano Cunego is satisfied with his performance in this year's Tour de France. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) gives an interview before the off. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 3 of 3 Rui Costa scored for Movistar on stage 8 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Clásica San Sebastian will be raced on Saturday and a number of teams have now announced their final line-ups. Movistar and Lampre-ISD are both bringing strong squads to the Spanish one-day classic.

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) will look to improve on last year's result of 25th as he comes off a respectable finish of 7th at the Tour de France. The former Giro d'Italia winner leads an all round team including key Tour domestiques, Leonardo Bertagnolli and Matteo Bono.

"Cunego is our main man, but I think that the whole team will be very competitive," said director sportif Bruno Vicino. "We've brought a lot of riders straight from the Tour de France and I think everyone will be at a top quality level of condition."

Movistar will pin their hopes on Jose Joaquin Rojas or potenitally Rui Costa. Rojas finished second in the points classification at the Tour de France but was unable to get past Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) or Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) for a stage win. Rui Costa managed to win the stage to Super-Besse and both he and Rojas will be hungry to show off their form in Spain.

Movistar for Clasica San Sebastian: José Joaquín Rojas (Spa), Rui Costa (Por), Imanol Erviti (Spa), Sergio Pardilla (Spa), David López (Spa), Pablo Lastras (Spa), Jesús Herrada (Spa) and Chente García Acosta (Spa).

Lampre-ISD for Clasica San Sebastian: Damiano Cunego (Ita), Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa), Matteo Bono (Ita), Matteo Gavazzi (Ita), Denys Kostyuk (Ukr), Manuele Mori (Ita), Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita), Grega Bole (Slo).