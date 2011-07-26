Mosquera in Vacansoleil-DCM pre-selection for Vuelta a España

Ezequiel Mosquera attended the presentation in hopes his doping case will be overturned (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Ezequiel Mosquera has been included in Vacansoleil-DCM’s pre-selection of twelve riders for the Vuelta a España even though he is still waiting to hear if he will be sanctioned for his adverse analytical finding for Hydroxyethyl starch at last year’s race.

In a statement announcing the pre-selection, Vacansoleil-DCM pointed out that Mosquera “will only start if his case is closed and he is acquitted by the relevant authorities.”

In April, the UCI requested that the Spanish Cycling Federation (RFEC) open disciplinary proceedings against Mosquera, who tested positive for Hydroxyethyl starch after stage 18 of the 2010 Vuelta. In early July, it was reported that the RFEC had begun its investigation.

Though never formally suspended, the 35-year-old Mosquera has yet to turn a pedal in anger for Vacansoleil-DCM. The Spaniard, who was second overall in last year's Vuelta, signed for the team from Xacobeo Galicia days before his positive test was announced last September.

A possible masking agent for EPO, Hydroxyethyl starch is listed on WADA’s prohibited list as a “specified substance,” meaning that it does not carry an automatic suspension. However, it can only be taken via intravenous transfusion, which is forbidden. Mosquera has denied using the substance intravenously and as a masking agent.

The Vuelta begins in Benidorm on August 20.

Vacansoleil-DCM pre-selection for the Vuelta a España: Pim Ligthart, Martijn Keizer, Wout Poels, Ruslan Pidgornyy, Santo Anza, Stijn Devolder, Gorik Gardeyn, Maxim Belkov, Matteo Carrara, Sergey Lagutin, Michal Golas, Ezequiel Mosquera.