Moschetti signs with Brentjens Mountain Bike Team for 2015

Image 1 of 3 Margot Moschetti will race for the Brentjens Mountain Bike Team in 2015-2016. (Image credit: Bart Brentjens MTB Team) Image 2 of 3 Margot Moschetti (France) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 3 Margot Moschetti (France) (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)

French rider Margot Moschetti will join the Brentjens Mountain Bike Racing Team for 2015. The under 23 cross country racer has signed a two-year deal with the Dutch squad.

Moschetti had an impressive 2014 season. She won three UCI Cross Country World Cups in the under 23 women's category, won a silver medal at the 2014 UCI Cross Country World Championships and a gold medal in the European Championships team relay. She was also second in the overall under 23 women's World Cup standings.

Moschetti's long term goal is competing at the Olympic Games in Rio in 2016..

"I am very happy and enthusiastic to integrate with this team, because it will give me the opportunity to compete in all World Cup rounds and other big events under ideal conditions," said Moschetti. "I hope my results will be as good as expected in such a well organized team and because Bart put his trust in me."

Bart Brentjens, Team Manager and winner of the 1996 Olympic mountain bike race, said, " I am excited to have Margot on the Team. Our team’s goal was to have a new strong rider in the under 23 women's category for 2015 and 2016. Margot was on our wish list! Margot is an athletic, strong and elegant rider, has the necessary Olympic focus and 'til now she proved to be a winner! I am looking forward to working with her towards Rio 2016!"