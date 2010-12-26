Morajko swaps Pegasus for CCC Polsat

Image 1 of 3 A top spot for a breather. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 3 The bright orange jerseys of CCC Polsat Polkowice patrol the bunch (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 3 of 3 Robbie McEwen. (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Jacek Morajko has signed for CCC Polsat for 2011. The Polish champion had initially agreed to join Pegasus Sports for next season but the Australian squad was unsuccessful in its bid to secure a UCI Professional Continental licence.

“I’m very happy that at this difficult time for me, the CCC Polsat team reached out to me,” Morajko said, according to Velochrono.fr.

The 29-year-old Morajko rode for Mroz in 2010, winning the Polish road race title. He had previously spent much of his career riding for Portuguese teams. CCC Polsat manager Piotr Wadecki was delighted to welcome Morajko to his set-up.

“When I found out about Pegasus’ problems, I thought of Jacek straight away,” Wadecki told Kolarski.pl. "I couldn’t bear to think that the best Polish rider would be forced to ride in the third division.”

Morajko’s erstwhile potential Pegasus teammates Robbie McEwen and Robbie Hunter have joined RadioShack for 2011, while Canadian time trial champion Svein Tuft has found a place on the SpiderTech team.

