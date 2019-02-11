Moolman-Pasio takes South African road race championships win

Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (CCC-Liv) leads at the 2019 Women's Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (CCC-Liv) took what was her fifth national road race champion's title at the South African National Championships on Saturday, having last won the title in 2015.

Moolman-Pasio was only able to manage fourth place in Thursday's time trial national championship – a title she's also won four times in the past – but the 33-year-old made up for it in the road race thanks to a dominating performance.

Moolman-Pasio chased lone leader Juanita Venter in the closing stages of the 136km race in Tshwane, eventually catching and dropping her compatriot by almost two minutes at the finish, with Joanna van de Winkel more than a minute further back again in third place.

"Juanita Venter was strong, and I was worried for a while as the gap between us didn't seem to get any smaller," said Moolman-Pasio in a CCC-Liv press release.

"I therefore decided not to wait until the last lap, and tried to make a move earlier," she continued. "Fortunately, I made it through and landed this victory."

Following her fourth place in the time trial two days before – where Liezel Jordaan retained her title – Moolman-Pasio said she was unsure of her form.

"After Thursday's time trial – which wasn't optimal – my chances seemed less than great,' she said. "But I finally managed to get this prize again. It still is a special title."

