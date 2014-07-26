Moinard extends with BMC

Image 1 of 2 Amaël Moinard (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 2 Amaël Moinard (BMC) gives the thumbs up after his stage win (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Amaël Moinard will continue with BMC for another season his team has announced. Currently racing the Tour de France in aid of teamamre Tejay van Garderen, who occupies sixth place ahead of the decisive stage 20 time trial from Bergerac to Périgueux. Moinard has been the WorldTour team since the 2011 season having ridden for Cofidis since turning professional in 2004.

The 32-year-old has featured in several breakaways during this Tour and won his first race for the team at the Tour du Haut Var in February which ended a four-year drought of wins.

"Amaël has proven to be a valuable asset to the team in past years in the grand tours, and in particular, in the Tour de France," BMC's general manager Jim Ochowicz said. "He joins his eight other teammates here in France who are confirmed for their participation with the team for 2015."

Moinard, was one of eight BMC teammates who helped Cadel Evans to victory at the 2011 Tour, and explained that he enjoys the role of a domestique and helping others record wins.

"To work for Tejay at the Tour de France has really been a pleasure," he said. "We have been going in the moves to be part of the race and try to win stages, or to go in the breakaways to be support for Tejay. That freedom convinced me to keep riding for the BMC Racing Team."

In keeping with BMC Racing Team policy, specific terms of Moinard's contract were not announced.