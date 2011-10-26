Video: Moinard revels in domestique role at BMC

Image 1 of 2 Amaël Moinard (BMC) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 2 Amael Moinard (BMC) had a solid 2010. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Amaël Moinard not only changed teams in 2011, but he also assumed a new role as he joined BMC as one of Cadel Evans’ key domestiques. After six seasons with Cofidis, Moinard took his career in a different direction and the decision was vindicated by the part he played in Evans’ Tour de France victory in July.

“I have a different role with the team, more as a domestique,” Moinard told Cyclingnews. “I worked all year for my leaders, and it was a very nice job.”

Fifteenth in the 2008 Tour de France and the winner of the final stage of Paris-Nice in 2010, Moinard enjoyed a certain degree of freedom at Cofidis. However, he explained to Cyclingnews why he was happy to curb his personal ambitions for the greater good at BMC.

“I really enjoy this work,” he said. “I can win maybe one race a year, but I prefer to help somebody to win a great event of cycling, like the Tour de France or Dauphiné.”

While Moinard and BMC’s 2011 campaign was built around Cadel Evans’ Tour challenge, his domestique duties will be split across a number of fronts next year with the arrival of Philippe Gilbert, Thor Hushovd and Tejay Van Garderen.

“I just want to work for them to help them to win the best races in the world,” he said.