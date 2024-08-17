'Minutes can be made in a few kilometres' - SD Worx-Protime confident Vollering can wrest back yellow in Tour de France Femmes finale

By
published

Vollering stays coy with teammates more optimistic in reducing 1:15 gap to Niewiadoma on queen stage to Alpe d'Huez

LE GRAND BORNAND FRANCE AUGUST 17 Demi Vollering of The Netherlands and Team SD Worx Protime crosses the finish line during the 3rd Tour de France Femmes 2024 Stage 7 a 1664km stage from Champagnole to Le Grand Bornand 1265m UCIWWT on August 17 2024 in Le Grand Bornand France Photo by Alex BroadwayGetty Images
Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) outsprinted yellow jesey to take a few seconds back on stage 7 (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) only reduced her deficit to Tour de France Femmes race leader Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) by four seconds up Le Grand-Bornand on stage 7, her team are confident that heading into the queen stage, she can wrest back her 1:15 and reclaim the yellow jersey.

Vollering tried several short bursts up the final 7km climb to Chinaillon but without much success due to the climb’s relatively shallow 5.1% average gradient. After a cagey approach to the line, Vollering jumped on the back of a Niewiadoma surge and outsprinted her for the remaining bonus seconds behind stage winner Justine Ghekiere (AG Insurance-Soudal) and Maëva Squiban (Arkéa - B&B Hotels Women).

James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.