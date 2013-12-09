Millar looking forward to final year of his career

Image 1 of 5 David Millar (Garmin Sharp) believes the sport has changed since the US Postal days (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 David Millar (Garmin Sharp) gets a little gap on the main field. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 5 Ah, I needed that: David Millar from Great Britain takes a well earned drink after his silver medal ride in Geelong. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 4 of 5 David Millar (Garmin Sharp) keeping the tempo high on the front of the field. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 5 David Millar (Garmin - Sharp) triumphs on stage 12 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Garmin-Sharp's David Millar is hoping to have a successful farewell by bowing out with a gold medal at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games next summer.

Millar will end his 18-year career in 2014, which includes a two year ban from 2004-06 for doping violations. The Scotsman will be 37 in January but sees that his enforced time off the bike has allowed him to race for longer. However he now wants to spend more time at home with his young family.

Setting out his ambitions for 2014, Millar explained to The Daily Mail newspaper of his an eagerness to partake in the biggest races on the calendar once final time.

"I'd like to be good in the spring Classics, to race them well. Then I'll have a break and do the Dauphiné [a traditional Tour tune-up], then the Tour de France," Millar said.

"The Tour will be 100 percent because it'll be my last one and that's the event that's really shaped everything for me. Then the Commonwealth Games, which are a very big objective, as well. That's what next year's really about -- June, July, August. That's the big peak. Then I want to do the Vuelta [Tour of Spain] and the world championships."





Millar may be in the midst of a final preseason training session yet he has found time over the past two months to work on a Lance Armstrong film based on David Walsh's Seven Deadly Sins.

"It's been an amazing experience," said Millar. ‘Being on set, you see it's a real hierarchical system. It's like the military. But it was busy and long days, from 6.30 in the morning until seven at night. We had to do the cycling stuff in about two weeks, and it was to the wire, using every bit of daylight. But I think they pulled it off."

This isn't the only film that Millar has recently been involved with as Scottish film maker Finlay Pretsell of the Scottish Documentary Institute will be following Millar in his final season on bike. It promises to be ‘an immersive film that captures the very essence of cycling' — think Douglas Gordon's Zidane: A 21st Century Portrait, but on bikes.

Millar is excited about the film, which could provide a nice memento of his career for his two children. "I can appreciate everything about it," said Millar. "It's not a burden or an obligation. And I know I'm very lucky to be stopping now, on my own terms."