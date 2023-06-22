Merida unveils race-focused Scultura Endurance GR gravel bike at Eurobike

Merida has launched a new gravel model at Eurobike this weekend designed specifically for gravel racing. The new model is the Scultura Endurance GR, which Merida says shares a lot of the same character traits as the road-going Scultura Endurance. Signalling the race-orientated nature of the new Scultura GR, time will tell whether it ends up joining the ranks of the best gravel race bikes.

Merida says that with the gravel racing scene constantly growing, it was time to add a dedicated gravel race bike to their range. The Scultura Endurance GR will sit alongside the Silex, a bike aimed at bikepacking and adventure rides. It will be available in two carbon and one aluminium option and will handle everything from gravel Gran Fondos to fast gravel training sessions.

Its launch marks the continuation of a busy week for new tech with Eurobike in full swing, where we've also seen two new Felt bikes as well as some interesting new e-bike driveshaft technology from CeramicSpeed offshoot Driven Technologies.

The Endurance GR features these brake cooling fins mounted to the brake mounts, as found on other Scultura and Reacto models (Image credit: Future / Josh Ross)

Merida says the Endurance GR was designed to provide for speed-focused riders who would want a bike with more aggressive geometry. We understand it will feature similar geometry to the Endurance and not the slacker, more relaxed angles of the adventure-focused Silex. The Endurance GR will also be given a steeper head angle, a shorter reach and a shorter wheelbase to promote snappier handling.

Elsewhere, no fixing or mounting points beyond bottle bosses have been included so it's clear this isn't a bike for long trips or attaching the best bikepacking bags to. Although there is a removable seat stay-mounted mudguard bridge and hidden guard mounts, which seems to jar slightly with the racey vibes but will open this bike up to those seeking a versatile winter bike. Merida claims there are also more aerodynamically optimised tube profiles and updated cable integration allowing the cables to enter the frame underneath the stem.

According to Merida, the shape of the chain and seatstays provide the bike with a 'leaf spring-like compliance' to boost comfort and traction over rough ground. The seat tube also pairs with a 27.2mm diameter seatpost which is becoming more uncommon these days on performance bikes, meaning it's dropper-post compatible and will enable Merida-sponsored Matej Mohorič to run his dropper should ever he turn to gravel racing. Tyre clearance is a claimed 35mm maximum, so skinnier gravel tyres or even cyclocross tyres will be the order of the day.

Merida have specified a wider and slightly flared handlebar (Image credit: Merida )

We don't have a full spec breakdown from Merida currently, but what we do know so far is that there will be three models in the Scultura Endurance GR range. There will be two carbon models, the '8000' and the '5000', as well as the '500' aluminium version.

All three bikes will feature a BB86 press-fit bottom bracket and will all be fitted with a mixture of SRAM and Shimano groupsets, complete with completely integrated cabling by using the Merida Team SL 1P cockpit.

We only have UK pricing for the three models so far:

Scultura Engurance GR 8000 - £4,750

Scultura Engurance GR5000 - £2,600

Scultura Engurance GR 500 - £1,600

We will update this story with further spec lists and pricing when we receive it.