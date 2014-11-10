Meeusen unsurprised by Ruddervoorde victory

Image 1 of 3 Tom Meeusen (Telenet Fidea) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 3 The Superprestige Ruddervoorde podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 3 Tom Meeusen (Telenet Fidea) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

By winning the third round of the Superprestige cyclo-cross series on the redesigned technical course in Ruddervoorde, Tom Meeusen reminded everybody that he's a rider to take into account. The Belgian rider knew a big win was coming up sooner rather than later, and warm, dry weather created course conditions that suited his speed.

"Last week I already knew I would be in the mix for the win today. Also because I know the course suits me perfectly. I preferred the old course but over here I could even win when I'm not in top form," Meeusen said in Ruddervoorde.

In the past Meeusen won two World Cup rounds, three more Superprestige rounds and two GvA/BPost Bank Trophy rounds. Last year Meeusen won the Koppenbergcross, a cyclo-cross classic, but despite these top notch wins, he's often out of the picture.

"I'm never going to be a prolific winner," Meeusen admitted. "If that's what is needed to be considered a classy rider then I'm never going to make it. I'm the type of rider who has to pick out races and this was one of them. Actually I hoped to be in top form last weekend but illness two weeks ago postponed that top form. That's why I fell short in Zonhoven and the Koppenbergcross."

Meeusen found joy on the course in Ruddervoorde, which suited his capabilities perfectly. "I was having a great time. The level was high so I had even more fun, rode even closer on the wheels, riding narrow lines. I can go fast in the corners and I've got my fast final lap. If I'm in the lead group in the final lap then there's a good chance I'm going to win."

Meeusen has now chalked his name into the history books, joining Sven Nys (Crelan-AA-Drink), Niels Albert and Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma – Quick-Step), and joins the ever lengthening list of race winners who have emerged this season. "So many winners, I couldn't miss out on that list, could I. At last I claim the victory," Meeusen laughed.

"The next race I'm aiming for is Koksijde. I'm not thinking about the championships just yet. First I have to survive the next demanding three weeks," he concluded.