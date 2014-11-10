Meeusen unsurprised by Ruddervoorde victory
Fast, dry course suited Telenet-Fidea rider
By winning the third round of the Superprestige cyclo-cross series on the redesigned technical course in Ruddervoorde, Tom Meeusen reminded everybody that he's a rider to take into account. The Belgian rider knew a big win was coming up sooner rather than later, and warm, dry weather created course conditions that suited his speed.
"Last week I already knew I would be in the mix for the win today. Also because I know the course suits me perfectly. I preferred the old course but over here I could even win when I'm not in top form," Meeusen said in Ruddervoorde.
In the past Meeusen won two World Cup rounds, three more Superprestige rounds and two GvA/BPost Bank Trophy rounds. Last year Meeusen won the Koppenbergcross, a cyclo-cross classic, but despite these top notch wins, he's often out of the picture.
"I'm never going to be a prolific winner," Meeusen admitted. "If that's what is needed to be considered a classy rider then I'm never going to make it. I'm the type of rider who has to pick out races and this was one of them. Actually I hoped to be in top form last weekend but illness two weeks ago postponed that top form. That's why I fell short in Zonhoven and the Koppenbergcross."
Meeusen found joy on the course in Ruddervoorde, which suited his capabilities perfectly. "I was having a great time. The level was high so I had even more fun, rode even closer on the wheels, riding narrow lines. I can go fast in the corners and I've got my fast final lap. If I'm in the lead group in the final lap then there's a good chance I'm going to win."
Meeusen has now chalked his name into the history books, joining Sven Nys (Crelan-AA-Drink), Niels Albert and Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma – Quick-Step), and joins the ever lengthening list of race winners who have emerged this season. "So many winners, I couldn't miss out on that list, could I. At last I claim the victory," Meeusen laughed.
"The next race I'm aiming for is Koksijde. I'm not thinking about the championships just yet. First I have to survive the next demanding three weeks," he concluded.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy