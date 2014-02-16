Meares to lead Australian track World Championships team

Image 1 of 3 Anna Meares with another national title to her name (Image credit: Cycling Australia) Image 2 of 3 Gregory Bauge (France) vs Shane Perkins (Australia) in the sprint semifinal (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 3 Glenn O'Shea looks focussed (Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)

Ten-time world champion Anna Meares will lead the 15-rider Australian team at the track world championships in Cali, Colombia later this month.

Meares skipped the event in Belarus last year after she took a sabbatical following the Olympic Games in London. The 30-year-old will be looking to reassert her dominance in the sprint competition and the keirin, where she won gold in 2012.

Meares’ long-time team-mate in the team sprint, Kaarle McCulloch will miss the championships, after being sidelined with a knee injury. In her place will be current keirin and team sprint national champion Steph Morton.

Joining Mears in the sprint team will be two-time world champion Shane Perkins. Like Meares, Perkins didn’t ride in Minsk, after undergoing shoulder surgery. He seems to be on good form and took victory in the kerin at the national championships earlier this month. Completing the sprint line-up will be 2012 team sprint champion Matthew Glaetzer and Daniel Ellis.

Reigning team pursuit champions Glenn O’Shea and Alex Edmondson will be defending their title in Cali. O’Shea will also be looking to retake his title in the omnium, which he lost to Aaron Gate of New Zealand last year. Two members of their gold medal winning team won’t be back for more. Michael Hepburn, who also claimed gold in the individual pursuit, has turned his focus to the road this season and will be riding at the Tour of Oman and Alex Morgan missed out on selection.

Men’s scratch race bronze medallist Luke Davidson made the team once again. Annette Edmondson, Melissa Hoskins and Amy Cure are looking to improve on their silver medal in the team pursuit. Ashlee Ankudinoff will ride her fifth championship, while Isabella King, Miles Scotson and Mitchell Mulhern will make their debuts.

The world championships will take place between February 26 and March 2.

Australian team

Men and women’s sprint

Daniel Ellis

Mateo Glaetzer

Anna Meares

Stephanie Morton

Shane Perkins

Women’s endurance

Ashlee Ankudinoff

Amy Cure

Annette Edmondson

Melissa Hoskins

Isabel Rey

Men’s endurance

Alex Edmondson

Luke Davison

Mitchell Mulhern

Glenn O'Shea

Miles Scotson

