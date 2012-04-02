Perkins with sprained wrist after colliding with car

Image 1 of 3 Shane Perkins (Australia) with his gold medal for the men's sprint. (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 3 Shane Perkins (Australia) in sprint qualification (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 3 of 3 Finally gold for Perkins in the Keirin. (Image credit: Gerry McManus)

Reigning keirin world champion Shane Perkins was hit by a car while training in the lead up to his title defence in Melbourne later this week.

Perkins, was lucky to escape serious injury.

"This was no April Fools Joke either!" the 25-year-old Tweeted on Sunday. "Got cleaned up, nothing broken sprained wrist, bruising on glute! Very lucky!!"

The event follows a near-miss where Perkins was run off the road by a truck while training at his Adelaide base.

Last week, Perkins told Cyclingnews that he is hoping to emulate his 2011 achievements at the 2012 championships, where he'll be competing in the sprint, team sprint and keirin.

"You always go into a race no matter how you're feeling or where your form is at trying to win and there is always a way to win, no matter what condition you're in," Perkins said.

The 2012 UCI Track World Championships begin Wednesday in Melbourne, Australia.