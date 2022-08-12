Mavi Garcia signs for Liv Racing Xstra
By Patrick Fletcher published
'I am convinced we can create something beautiful and that there is room to grow' says 38-year-old
Mavi García will be one of the highest-profile movers on the women's transfer market as she leaves UAE ADQ to join Liv Racing Xstra in 2023.
The Spanish champion, who placed third at the Giro d'Italia Donne and 10th at the Tour de France Femmes this season, will join the Dutch WorldTour team on a two-year contract.
García, a former duathlete, was a relative latecomer to professional cycling in 2015 but has improved steadily, and has put together a top string of results in major races since moving from Movistar to UAE Team ADQ - then known as Alé BTC Ljubljana - in 2020.
With strong results in hilly classics and stage races, plus eight national titles, the 38-year-old believes she has more to give and is targeting a greater share of victories in her new surroundings next year.
"When I sat down with Giorgia Bronzini and team manager Eric van den Boom, it immediately felt very good and comfortable. Those conversations gave me confidence. I am convinced that together we can create something beautiful and that there is room to grow," García said.
"In the meantime, I have been working at the highest level for many years. In this phase, I need tranquillity, understanding and professionalism. Liv Racing Xstra can offer me a lot in all these areas. All decisions I have made in my career have been well-considered and have always brought positive change. It will be no different with this move.
“Liv Racing Xstra is a stable team with a rich history in cycling. Looking at the riders, I see a lot of potential, in all areas. For next year I think it is most important that we operate as a team. That we are one tight unit and fight in the races that are important. In addition, I want to experience the pleasure. That is where success begins."
The signing is a big one for Liv Racing Xstra, the Dutch team that has evolved from the old Rabobank set-up. Formerly home to Marianne Vos, the team have only managed three wins this season but the arrival of García boosts their prospects for the next two years.
"We wanted to reinforce ourselves with a strong rider who is able to achieve success in stage races as well as in tough one-day races. Mavi García fits that profile perfectly," said Van den Boom.
"She also brings the necessary experience that our talented youngsters can really use. We can’t wait to get started on this cooperation and look forward to seeing where it takes us."
