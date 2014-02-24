Matti Breschel hit by flying mattress in Oman
Accident happened on ride to hotel after final stage
Matti Breschel (Tinkoff-Saxo) came through the Tour Oman unscathed but following a ride back to the team hotel after the final stage, a flying mattress brought down the Dane. Breschel escaped without suffering any serious injuries although has several abrasions post-crash.
Related Articles
"After the stage, we were riding back to our hotel and on a descent when I was going 70 kilometers an hour, a mattress flew into my front wheel and brought the bike to a standstill," Breschel said via a team press release.
"I hit the asphalt pretty hard and lost a lot of skin on my legs and face and the wound on my knee had to be stitched up. It’s still too early to say, but I trust it doesn't influence my preparations for the classic campaign and I'll stick to my regular training program. I'm not concerned at this moment."
Breschel's next race will be Paris-Nice as he builds his form for the cobbled classics and looks to improve upon his sixth place at the 2009 Tour of Flanders.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy