Matti Breschel hit by flying mattress in Oman

Image 1 of 4 Matti Breschel (Tinkoff - Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 A bandaged Matti Breschel post-crash (Image credit: Brian Holme) Image 3 of 4 Matti Breschel stowes away his bidon (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Matti Breschel (Tinkoff-Saxo). (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Matti Breschel (Tinkoff-Saxo) came through the Tour Oman unscathed but following a ride back to the team hotel after the final stage, a flying mattress brought down the Dane. Breschel escaped without suffering any serious injuries although has several abrasions post-crash.

"After the stage, we were riding back to our hotel and on a descent when I was going 70 kilometers an hour, a mattress flew into my front wheel and brought the bike to a standstill," Breschel said via a team press release.

"I hit the asphalt pretty hard and lost a lot of skin on my legs and face and the wound on my knee had to be stitched up. It’s still too early to say, but I trust it doesn't influence my preparations for the classic campaign and I'll stick to my regular training program. I'm not concerned at this moment."

Breschel's next race will be Paris-Nice as he builds his form for the cobbled classics and looks to improve upon his sixth place at the 2009 Tour of Flanders.