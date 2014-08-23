Matthews re-signs with Orica-GreenEdge

Michael Matthews on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Orica-GreenEdge has announced that Michael Matthews has committed to the team for a further two years. The 23-year-old joined the Australian WorldTour team in 2012 and becomes the latest rider to re-sign following Luke Durbridge and Simon Gerrans in doing so.

"For me this is the perfect team and I wouldn't think of going anywhere else," Matthews said ahead of the Vuelta a España. "Joining the team in 2012 was a huge experience and ever since then my progression in professional cycling has gone a lot higher.

"I feel really comfortable in the team and my results are speaking for that.

"I have still got a big year ahead of me now but I am looking forward to the next two years and hopefully trying to step it up again with more wins."

In May, Matthews was part of the team which won the team time trial at the Giro d'Italia and described that victory as the highlight of being with the team so far.

"That was a real goal for us to win that race," Matthews said of the win. "I have never really been a part of a team time trial victory so winning as a team, especially in a grand tour, was truly a highlight for me."

Matthews then wore the maglia rosa for six days and won stage six in the leader's jersey before withdrawing from the race. He was selected for the Tour de France but a crash on the eve of the crash meant he missed the grand tour.

At last year's Vuelta, is debut grand tour, Matthews won two stages and also wore the sprinters green jersey and the team are hoping he can replicate his victories.

"Michael is a winner and an extraordinary talent on the bike," sport director Matt White said. "This year, he's accomplished a lot and I think we're yet to see the full scope of what he's capable of.

"What we saw at the Giro is just another example of how he continues to take massive steps in his career on this team. He's a very serious athlete and with the support we can give him, he will be able to make the most of his efforts.

"We're very happy to be part of his future development and he is definitely one of the riders we look at when targeting results in major races."

