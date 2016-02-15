Matthew Busche's 2016 Wilier Triestina Zero.7 – Gallery

Image 1 of 15 Matthew Busche's UnitedHealthcare team issue 2016 Wilier Triestina Zero.7 bike (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 15 US champion Matthew Busche (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: ©QCF/Paumer/Kåre Dehlie Thorstad) Image 3 of 15 Matthew Busche (UnitedHealthcare) shows off the stars and stripes (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 15 The front brake and fork on Matthew Busche's Wilier Triestina Zero.7 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 15 The straight forks on Matthew Busche's Wilier Triestina Zero.7 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 15 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 15 The UnitedHealthcare team uses Tacx bottles and cages (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 15 Matthew Busche's Wilier Triestina Zero.7 is fitted with a Selle San Marco Regale saddle (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 15 The Deda Elementi bars and the Pioneer power metre (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 15 Busche's stem has some room for adjustment (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 15 The front of Matthew Busche's Wilier Triestina Zero.7 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 15 It ays it on the top tube: this is Matthew Busche's Wilier Triestina Zero.7 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 15 Matthew Busche in action at the Tour de San Luis (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 15 US national champion Matthew Busche on his Wilier Triestina Zero.7 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 15 Matthew Busche (UnitedHealthcare) in action at the Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

US national champion Matt Busche joined the UnitedHealthcare team for the 2016 season and so switched to a team issue blue and white Wilier Triestina Zero.7 bike for his season debut at the Tour de San Luis. He used the same bike at the recent Tour of Qatar and will no doubt appreciate the bike’s climbing characteristics when he starts this week’s hillier Tour of Oman.

When our sister title Bikeradar tested the Wilier Triestina Zero.7, it was described as “ultra light and mega-stiff”, while Wilier Triestina’s frame design provides confidence-inspiring handling. The lightweight of the frame – under 800 grammes, means the Zero.7 is not an aero bike but the tube shapes were inspired by the previous Cento1SR frame. Wilier Triestina have announced the creation of the special limited edition Zero.6, which they claim to have made 100 grammes lighter but only 200 examples will be available.





The wheels are also Shimano, with Busche able to choose between the C35 or C50 models, fitted with 11/28 cassette. He and his teammates used the deeper profile C75 model on his Wilier Triestina Zero.7 for the time trial in the Tour of Qatar, while the C35 will be better suited for the rolling roads of Oman. The wheels are fitted with the all-black Maxxis Campione tubulars tyres.

The UnitedHealthcare team uses Tacx bottle cages and bottles, and blue Pioneer power metres, which are held in place ahead of the bars with a K-Edge mount.





Full Specifications:

Frame: Wilier Zero.7

Size: M (54cm)

Saddle: San Marco Regale (Narrow)

Handlebars: 44cm Deda Elementi Zero 100

Seatpost: Deda Elementi Zero 100 27.2mm

Stem: 100mm Deda Elementi Zero 100 performance

Handlebar tape: San Marco

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace

Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace

Levers: Shimano Dura-Ace

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace 11 speed 11/28

Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace 11 speed

Cranks: Shimano Dura-Ace 172.5 53/39

Power meter: Pioneer

Power metre mount: K-Edge

Bottom bracket: Kogel BB386 Ceramic

Bottle cages: Tacx

Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace

Wheels: Shimano C35, C50 or C75

Tubulars: Maxxis Campione

Chain catcher: K-Edge

Race number mount: K-Edge

Saddle height: 72.5cm

Reach: 54cm

Set back: 7cm