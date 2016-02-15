Matthew Busche's 2016 Wilier Triestina Zero.7 – Gallery
US national champion opts for lightweight frame and mechanical components
US national champion Matt Busche joined the UnitedHealthcare team for the 2016 season and so switched to a team issue blue and white Wilier Triestina Zero.7 bike for his season debut at the Tour de San Luis. He used the same bike at the recent Tour of Qatar and will no doubt appreciate the bike’s climbing characteristics when he starts this week’s hillier Tour of Oman.
Related Articles
UnitedHealthcare owners back new Maxxis-Shimano Pro CX Team
Busche looks to regain top form in 2016 with UnitedHealthcare
Filippo Pozzato's Wilier Triestina Cento1SR - Gallery
Trek Madone vs Emonda, the bikes of Ryder Hesjedal
Tour of Oman Preview: Nibali, Porte and Dumoulin line out for early-season test
When our sister title Bikeradar tested the Wilier Triestina Zero.7, it was described as “ultra light and mega-stiff”, while Wilier Triestina’s frame design provides confidence-inspiring handling. The lightweight of the frame – under 800 grammes, means the Zero.7 is not an aero bike but the tube shapes were inspired by the previous Cento1SR frame. Wilier Triestina have announced the creation of the special limited edition Zero.6, which they claim to have made 100 grammes lighter but only 200 examples will be available.
The wheels are also Shimano, with Busche able to choose between the C35 or C50 models, fitted with 11/28 cassette. He and his teammates used the deeper profile C75 model on his Wilier Triestina Zero.7 for the time trial in the Tour of Qatar, while the C35 will be better suited for the rolling roads of Oman. The wheels are fitted with the all-black Maxxis Campione tubulars tyres.
The UnitedHealthcare team uses Tacx bottle cages and bottles, and blue Pioneer power metres, which are held in place ahead of the bars with a K-Edge mount.
Check out our special 2016 WorldTour team bikes guide by clicking here.
Full Specifications:
Frame: Wilier Zero.7
Size: M (54cm)
Saddle: San Marco Regale (Narrow)
Handlebars: 44cm Deda Elementi Zero 100
Seatpost: Deda Elementi Zero 100 27.2mm
Stem: 100mm Deda Elementi Zero 100 performance
Handlebar tape: San Marco
Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace
Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace
Levers: Shimano Dura-Ace
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace 11 speed 11/28
Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace 11 speed
Cranks: Shimano Dura-Ace 172.5 53/39
Power meter: Pioneer
Power metre mount: K-Edge
Bottom bracket: Kogel BB386 Ceramic
Bottle cages: Tacx
Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace
Wheels: Shimano C35, C50 or C75
Tubulars: Maxxis Campione
Chain catcher: K-Edge
Race number mount: K-Edge
Saddle height: 72.5cm
Reach: 54cm
Set back: 7cm
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy