Filippo Pozzato will have to wait until next month's G.P. Costa degli Etruschi to make his Southeast-Venezuela debut but the Italian is already acquainted with his new Wilier Triestina Cento1SR team bike having ridden the Tour de San Luis with the national Italian team.
Pozzato joined the Pro-Continental team at the end of last year following three years with Lampre-Merida. In 2012 Pozzato rode for the team when it was known as Farnese Vini-Neri-Sottoli following stints with Team Katusha, Liquigas, Quickstep, Fassa Bortolo and Mapei. The 34-year-old hasn't won a race since the 2013 GP Ouest France-Plouay but is hoping to recapture the form of his early-career that landed stage wins at the Tour de France and Giro d'Italia, along with Milano-San Remo ten year's ago.
After three years on Merida's, Pozzato will be riding the grey and fluo team issue Southeast-Venezuela Wilier Triestina Cento1SR. The Italian bikes are completed by a mechanical Shimano Dura Ace grouset with SRM equipped crankset. A Ritchey stem connects to a FSA stem which holds Pozzato's alloy bar in place which features his Lampre-Merida SRM powermeter headunit.
Italian company Ursus provide the wheels for Southeast-Venezuela which are hooked up to Vittoria Corsa tyres. Pozzato opts for a Selle Italia saddle while Wilier Triestina branded bidon cages complete the bike.
