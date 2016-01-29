Filippo Pozzato's Wilier Triestina Cento1SR - Gallery

Image 1 of 23 Filippo Pozzato's Wilier Cento1SR (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 23 Pozzato goes for a 54-42 combo up front (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 23 Italian company Ursus have been making wheels since 1967 and also provide Pro-Conti team CCC Sprandi Polkowice with their wheels (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 23 Just in case you weren't sure who makes the bike, its Willier (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 23 Willier branded bidon cages for Pozzato (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 23 Pozzato goes for a Ritchey headset and FSA stem set up (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 23 Mechanical Shimano Dura Ace shifters for Pozzato (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 23 Ursus wheel and Vittoria Corsa tyre combo for Pozzato (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 23 The grey and fluo makes for a stark contrast up front (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 23 The Italian flag decal is a reminder of Willier's routes (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 23 Pozzato with mechanical Dura Ace at San Luis (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 23 A SRM Powermeter measure Pozzato's output (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 23 A rather clean front end (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 23 Shimano Dura Ace also takes care of the braking (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 23 A Ritchey Superlogic seat post topper attaches the Selle Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 23 With the SRM extension, it's a long looking front end to the bike (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 23 '60 Ton' is not the weight of the bike... (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 23 A pink SRM powermeter headunit adds some colour to the bike (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 23 Selle Italia is the 'office chair' of choice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 23 A chunky rear end (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 23 Pozzato is a long time user of Shimano Dura Ace pedals (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 23 Vittoria Corsa tyres aren't as common as they once were in the peloton but are the choice of Southeast (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 23 Pozzato's bike is UCI approved (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Filippo Pozzato will have to wait until next month's G.P. Costa degli Etruschi to make his Southeast-Venezuela debut but the Italian is already acquainted with his new Wilier Triestina Cento1SR team bike having ridden the Tour de San Luis with the national Italian team.

Pozzato joined the Pro-Continental team at the end of last year following three years with Lampre-Merida. In 2012 Pozzato rode for the team when it was known as Farnese Vini-Neri-Sottoli following stints with Team Katusha, Liquigas, Quickstep, Fassa Bortolo and Mapei. The 34-year-old hasn't won a race since the 2013 GP Ouest France-Plouay but is hoping to recapture the form of his early-career that landed stage wins at the Tour de France and Giro d'Italia, along with Milano-San Remo ten year's ago.

After three years on Merida's, Pozzato will be riding the grey and fluo team issue Southeast-Venezuela Wilier Triestina Cento1SR. The Italian bikes are completed by a mechanical Shimano Dura Ace grouset with SRM equipped crankset. A Ritchey stem connects to a FSA stem which holds Pozzato's alloy bar in place which features his Lampre-Merida SRM powermeter headunit.

Italian company Ursus provide the wheels for Southeast-Venezuela which are hooked up to Vittoria Corsa tyres. Pozzato opts for a Selle Italia saddle while Wilier Triestina branded bidon cages complete the bike.