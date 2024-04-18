Matt Beers: Coming off Cape Epic win, I'm pretty confident for Sea Otter

By Jackie Tyson
published

South African gravel and marathon MTB champion focused on Life Time Grand Prix do-over in 2024

Matthew Beers rides to third place at 2023 Crusher in the Tushar
Matthew Beers rides to third place at 2023 Crusher in the Tushar (Image credit: Life Time)

"Yeah, definitely at Sea Otter I really want to do well. Coming off the Epic win, I'm pretty confident I can carry some of the form that I have."

It's the first time the 30-year-old has been to Monterey, California and the Sea Otter Classic, which he heard about as a child in Cape Town. While he may be at a disadvantage with no race experience on the course and travelling 10,000 air miles (16,400km) to even get to the venue, he said at least he won't have to battle at high elevation, which seems to be a trait for other US events.

