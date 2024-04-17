Decluttering mass starts, rewarding podium riders top changes to 2024 Life Time Grand Prix

By Jackie Tyson
published

Life Time marketing director talks about creating 'fandom' for cycling with more real-time race content, but live streaming on hold

The pro women take off in Hayward, Wisconsin with dedicated start for 2023 Life Time ​​Chequamegon MTB Festival presented by Trek
The pro women take off in Hayward, Wisconsin with dedicated start for 2023 Life Time ​​Chequamegon MTB Festival presented by Trek (Image credit: Life Time)

The Life Time Grand Prix off-road series begins anew for a third season this Friday at Fuego XL 100k, and organizers will introduce rules and points modifications which will be standardized across all seven events. 

Adjustments in mass starts and an alteration in the points system are the two most significant changes for the series, the opening round on display in Monterey, California, for the endurance cross-country mountain bike race at Life Time Sea Otter Classic. 

