Mathieu van der Poel's custom painted Stevens Super Prestige - Gallery
European champion colours for World Cup leader
Former world champion and current World Cup leader Mathieu van der Poel added the European Championships title to his ever-growing palmares earlier in November, and German brand Stevens has created a custom-painted frameset to celebrate the victory.
In a base grey colour, contrasting blue and yellow details stand out on the frame, which also features gold detailing throughout the design.
The 2017/2018 cyclocross season is the first to feature the flagship Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 series groupset for racing. Van der Poel opted for 46/39 chainrings and an 11-28 cassette for the muddy World Cup meeting in Zeven, Germany on Saturday.
Alongside the R9170 electronic groupset with hydraulic disc brakes are matching Dura-Ace C40 carbon tubular wheels that are paired with A. Dugast Rhino tubular tyres.
Disc brakes are now fully implemented in cyclocross, with only one of the sixty-one starters at the men’s elite Zeven World Cup opting for cantilever brakes.
The finishing kit is provided by Shimano’s sister brand PRO, and Italian brand Selle Italia offer the contact points.
Full specification
Frame: Stevens Super Prestige Carbon SL in custom colours for European champion
Fork: Stevens full carbon SL
Brakes: Shimano Dura-Ace BR-R9170 with Shimano RT-99-A-SS centre lock disc rotors
Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170 Dual Control levers
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9170
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9170
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, 11-28
Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, 46/39, 172.5mm
Wheels: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 C40 tubular
Tyres: A. Dugast Rhino, 33mm tubular
Handlebars/stem: PRO Stealth EVO integrated carbon handlebar stem system, 420mm wide with 120mm stem, 8-degree angle
Tape/grips: Selle Italia
Pedals: Shimano SPD prototype
Saddle: Selle Italia Flite
Seat post: PRO Vibe carbon
Bottle cages: N/A
Computer: N/A
Click or swipe through the gallery above for a closer look at the European champion’s bike.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy