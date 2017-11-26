Mathieu van der Poel's custom painted Stevens Super Prestige - Gallery

Image 1 of 15 Mathieu van der Poel's Stevens Super Prestige in European Champion custom colours. (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 2 of 15 A look at the front end of the bike. (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 3 of 15 Van der Poel raced on Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 series C40 carbon tubular wheels. (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 4 of 15 The Beobank-Corendon team use Dugast tubular tyres. (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 5 of 15 Mathieu van der Poel's wheels are marked separately from those of his teammates. (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 6 of 15 A closer look at the front disc brake. (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 7 of 15 The gold and blue details contrast the grey base colour. (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 8 of 15 The former world champion runs 140mm disc brake rotors front and rear. (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 9 of 15 Van der Poel's cockpit is the integrated PRO Stealth Evo carbon handlebar/stem system. (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 10 of 15 Stevens bikes are based in Hamburg, close to the Zeven World Cup event. (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 11 of 15 The Dura-Ace R9150 rear derailleurs hug the wheel, reducing the risk of impact in a crash or collision while racing. (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 12 of 15 Van der Poel pairs the frame with a PRO Vibe carbon seat post and Selle Italia saddle. (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 13 of 15 Sections on the seat tube and down tube are painted in the European colours. (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 14 of 15 The design celebrates van der Poel's European Championship title. (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 15 of 15 This is the first cyclocross season where riders have been equipped with Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 series groupsets. (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media)

Former world champion and current World Cup leader Mathieu van der Poel added the European Championships title to his ever-growing palmares earlier in November, and German brand Stevens has created a custom-painted frameset to celebrate the victory.

In a base grey colour, contrasting blue and yellow details stand out on the frame, which also features gold detailing throughout the design.

The 2017/2018 cyclocross season is the first to feature the flagship Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 series groupset for racing. Van der Poel opted for 46/39 chainrings and an 11-28 cassette for the muddy World Cup meeting in Zeven, Germany on Saturday.

Alongside the R9170 electronic groupset with hydraulic disc brakes are matching Dura-Ace C40 carbon tubular wheels that are paired with A. Dugast Rhino tubular tyres.

Disc brakes are now fully implemented in cyclocross, with only one of the sixty-one starters at the men’s elite Zeven World Cup opting for cantilever brakes.

The finishing kit is provided by Shimano’s sister brand PRO, and Italian brand Selle Italia offer the contact points.

Full specification

Frame: Stevens Super Prestige Carbon SL in custom colours for European champion

Fork: Stevens full carbon SL

Brakes: Shimano Dura-Ace BR-R9170 with Shimano RT-99-A-SS centre lock disc rotors

Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170 Dual Control levers

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9170

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9170

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, 11-28

Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, 46/39, 172.5mm

Wheels: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 C40 tubular

Tyres: A. Dugast Rhino, 33mm tubular

Handlebars/stem: PRO Stealth EVO integrated carbon handlebar stem system, 420mm wide with 120mm stem, 8-degree angle

Tape/grips: Selle Italia

Pedals: Shimano SPD prototype

Saddle: Selle Italia Flite

Seat post: PRO Vibe carbon

Bottle cages: N/A

Computer: N/A

Click or swipe through the gallery above for a closer look at the European champion’s bike.

