Mathieu van der Poel expected to peak later this cyclocross season

Six-time elite world cyclocross champion Mathieu van der Poel is expected to peak later this cross season after dominating the World Cup round in Zonhoven.

Starting from the third row, the 29-year-old burst through the outside of the pack and took the lead just one minute and 12 seconds into the race.

Van der Poel’s lead stretched throughout the race to win by 1:30, as fellow multi-discipline rider Thibau Nys (Baloise Trek Lions) was left chasing alone behind.

Van der Poel finished his road season with bronze at the world championships at the end of September before winning the Gravel World Championship the following week.

The Dutch star is due to ride 11 events this cyclo-cross season, culminating in the World Championships in Lievin.

Meanwhile, Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease A Bike) will not take on his fierce rival at Mol tomorrow (Monday) due to illness and is now scheduled to make his cyclocross debut at Loenhout on December 27.

Christoph Roodhooft, team manager of Alpecin-Deceuninck, said that Van der Poel has taken a calmer approach to his ‘cross campaign this winter and only completed two specific cyclocross sessions before heading into his first race.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“He won't have been on the cross bike much yet. He has only included two specific cross training sessions,” Roodhooft told Wielerflits.

“That is the consequence of that program and of being a road cyclist. By the time it gets to the point where it becomes really important, he will be at the same level."

Van der Poel is expected to once again combine his cyclocross training with his road goals after winning both the Tour of Flanders and Paris Roubaix this campaign.

“He has to train through the cross for what is coming in March and April,” added Roodhooft.

“You have to make the puzzle fit together, that's all that has to happen in the cross.”

Van der Poel surprised himself by winning his maiden ‘cross race of the campaign by such a big margin following a different training approach.

“It was one of the best (first ‘cross races back) and one that I didn’t expect, it’s really nice.”

“I did a different approach to my first race, a little less interval and more endurance rides to try and get through this busy period a bit fresher than I did last year.

“I felt really good from the beginning and the technique was really good actually, so I’m happy.”

Van Aert has a different cyclocross programme this winter and was due to face Van der Poel for the first time in Mol tomorrow.

However, Van Aert has pulled out of the race due to illness, according to his team.

“Unfortunately, Wout van Aert has fallen ill and will not recover in time for tomorrow's race in Mol. We wish him a speedy recovery and hope to see him back in action soon,” Visma-Lease A Bike posted on social media.

Reacting to the news that rival Van Aert will not be on the start-line alongside him at the Superprestige event in Mol, Van der Poel said: “I’m very sad that Wout won’t be starting tomorrow (in Mol).

“I would have really liked to have raced against him. I’m sad that he’s not there tomorrow.

“I think Wout is always a nice opponent. It also brings a lot of extra people (to watch their battle), so that's a shame.”

Van Aert now has five races remaining on his cyclocross calendar and is due to miss the World Championships in Lievin.

Talking about Van der Poel’s approach, Roodhooft added to Wielerflits,“Mathieu wanted to make it a real cross season, and not take three or four crosses and then call it quits.

“That was very clear from the beginning. It didn't seem like a good idea to turn the whole winter upside down, and then hardly do anything with it.

“Now it has a sporting added value, because we are also 100 percent convinced that cyclocross makes him better as a road cyclist.

“It's not just having fun. This will contribute towards the spring anyway.

Subscribe to Cyclingnews for unlimited access to our 2024/25 Cyclocross coverage. Don't miss any of the breaking news, reports, and analysis from all the major CX races as we build up to the World Championships. Find out more.