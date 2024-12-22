Mathieu van der Poel expected to peak later this cyclocross season

All eyes were on the Alpecin-Deceuninck rider as he returned to cyclocross for the first time this season.

ZONHOVEN BELGIUM DECEMBER 22 Race winner Mathieu Van Der Poel of The Netherlands and Team AlpecinDeceuninck competes during the 28th Zonhoven UCI CycloCross Worldcup 2024 Mens Elite on December 22 2024 in Zonhoven Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Six-time elite world cyclocross champion Mathieu van der Poel is expected to peak later this cross season after dominating the World Cup round in Zonhoven.

Starting from the third row, the 29-year-old burst through the outside of the pack and took the lead just one minute and 12 seconds into the race.

