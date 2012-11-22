Marycz signs for CCC Polsat Polkowice

Image 1 of 3 Most aggressive rider Jaroslaw Marycz (Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) (Image credit: CyclingPhoto.eu) Image 2 of 3 Jaroslaw Marycz (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 3 Jaroslaw Marycz (Saxo Bank - Sungard) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Jaroslaw Marycz will ride for CCC Polsat Polkowice in 2013 after being released by Saxo-Tinkoff in October. The Pole arrives at the Pro Continental outfit after three years at Bjarne Riis’ team.

In a situation that has repeated itself at a number of teams vying for WorldTour status, Marycz found himself surplus to requirements at Saxo-Tinkoff after a season that yielded him no UCI points. Marycz did not learn his fate until after bringing the curtain down on his campaign at the Japan Cup in mid-October and he endured a late scramble to find a team for 2013.

“I must admit that the last few weeks have been very difficult for me,” Marycz said, according to his new team's website. “After riding in Japan, I hoped that my contract with Saxo Bank would be renewed for the coming season. Unfortunately, the opposite happened. When they told me that I was no longer part of the team, it was too late to find a place on another WorldTour team.”

While Marycz was unable to whet the appetite of a team at elite level at that late juncture, the former Polish time trial champion did find an eager suitor in his home country.

“When Saxo Bank had no place for Jarek, we called him immediately and offered him a spot on our team,” said CCC Polsat Polkowice directeur sportif Piotr Wadecki. “He is very ambitious, courageous and, above all, an experienced rider who has spent the past few seasons in one of the top teams and competed in big international races. His experience will help the team.”

The signing of Marycz brings the curtain down on CCC Polsat’s transfer campaign. Last month, the team confirmed the signing of 41-year-old Davide Rebellin, who has ridden for Continental teams since returning from a two-year suspension for a positive test for CERA at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Meanwhile, Saxo-Tinkoff is still waiting to learn if it will retain WorldTour status in 2013. De Telegraaf reports that the Danish squad is is in competition with Argos-Shimano for the final berth in the top flight.