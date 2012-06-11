Martin: Sky are the Bayern München of cycling

Image 1 of 3 World champion Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) gets ready to take off for the prologue (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 Tony Martin (Omega-Pharma QuickStep) was dropped on the Joux Plane (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) on the podium (Image credit: Photopress.be)

Omega Pharma-QuickStep rider Tony Martin will be staying in the French Alps for a few more days after having finished the Critérium du Dauphiné on Sunday. The World time trial champion will be reconnoitering the Tour de France stages located in the Alps as well as the course of the first long time trial from Arc-et-Senans to Besançon (41.5 km).

"Until Thursday, we will inspect the Alps and the first long time trial. After that, I'm looking forward to a quiet weekend at home," the 27-year-old told German Radsport-News.

Martin, who suffered a training setback in April due to a heavy crash, was "very satisfied" with his form at this stage. He placed second behind overall winner Bradley Wiggins (Sky) in the Dauphiné's 53km race against the clock last week, and continued to work on his climbing during the difficult mountain stages.

"I'm on schedule. It was important to me to make sure that my form is where it should be. My aim at the Dauphiné was not on the general classification, anyway," he added.

Martin will be one of his team's leaders at the upcoming Tour de France, where his main goals will certainly be to win one or even two of the race's long time trials, as well as to pursue a top GC placing. However, the German was very impressed with British outfit Team Sky, who dominated the race in the mountains and practically escorted its leader Wiggins to the overall win just like US Postal used to do with seven-time Tour winner Lance Armstrong.

"They had the race in their hands. Wiggins has very strong domestiques, who could all be captains in other teams. Sky is like the Bayern München of cycling," he commented.