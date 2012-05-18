Tony Martin pleased with London 2012 Olympics time trial course

Image 1 of 3 Tony Martin didn't lose too much form after his crash with the car, and went on the attack. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Lotto) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), satisfied after stage 4 (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)

World time trial champion Tony Martin of Germany is “very optimistic” after checking out the 2012 London Olympics time trial course. The 44km-long course is “not very technical,” he said.

“Technically not very challenging curves, good riding climbs and fast flat sections,” he commented on his personal website, saying the course “positively surprised me.”

The course is relatively straight “and the curves are good to ride. The few climbs are rolling, with the most difficult being about 700 meters long and with a maximum gradient of about five percent.

“After this course re-con, I am really optimistic.”

Martin, who rides for Omega Pharma-QuickStep, rode the course not on his time trial bike, but on the bike of the team doctor who has an apartment in London. “So I could only travel with carry-on and spared myself the bike bag and all that waiting.”

He was also happy to note that “physically I feel really good. I don't notice anything any more except for a bit of tingling in my jaw.”

Martin was struck by a car in training in April, suffering multiple facial fractures as well as fractures in his shoulder blade and upper arm. He was training again within a week, and racing again less than three weeks after the accident, finishing fourth in Rund um den Finanzplatz Eschborn-Frankfurt on May 1.

“After the race in Frankfurt, my recover had a real boost. It was good that I got back on the bike again so quickly after the crash. That accelerated the healing. And it was also important for my motivation after the shock.”