Martin takes confidence from Tour of Belgium time trial victory

Tony Martin flew to victory in the Tour of Belgium time trial to also take the overall lead in the race. It was the first win for the Omega Pharma-QuickStep rider this season, and came less than seven weeks after he was hit by a car whilst training.

His performance left him with high hopes for the upcoming 2012 London Olympics. “This victory means a lot to me and not just because of my bad crash. No, I am now exactly where I want to be for the Olympics. The win gave me a lot of motivation for the further preparations.,” he wrote on his personal website.

“And of course I want to also win the Tour of Belgium. The overall victory in my team's homeland tour is our declared goal. So the win will mean a lot.”

Martin is also looking towards the Tour de France. “Even when I haven't yet reached by top form, I am sure that there is still enough time until the start of the Tour de France.”

Not that the time trial went perfectly. “At the beginning I didn't have good legs. It was hard and windy and I wasn't doing one of my best time trials. But it was important to me to break the ice,” he said, according to Radsport-News.com.